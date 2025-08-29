Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's New Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Great Alternatives
The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the priciest credit cards on the market -- and later this year, it's likely to get even pricier.
Amex has confirmed that the Amex Platinum Card will be refreshed in the coming months, getting some new benefits along with what will probably be a higher annual fee. That's right, higher than its current $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). Although we don't know the details yet.
That's too rich for my blood.
Luckily, there are tons of travel cards out there that offer valuable perks at a fraction of the Amex Platinum Card's cost. Here are three of my favorites.
1. American Express® Gold Card
The Amex Gold Card is a standout for foodies and frequent flyers. Its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) is much lower than the Amex Platinum Card's, and its benefits can quickly offset that cost. They include:
- $120 in annual Uber Cash ($10 monthly for rides or delivery orders in the U.S.)
- $120 in annual dining credits at select partners ($10 monthly)
- $100 in annual Resy credits for dining at eligible U.S. restaurants
- $100 hotel credit on stays of two nights or more at The Hotel Collection properties booked through AmexTravel.com
- $84 in annual Dunkin' credits ($7 monthly)
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
That's more than $500 in annual credits on restaurants, ridesharing, and hotels. It also comes with the following earning rates:
- 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
- Terms apply
You'll get all this and more for less than half the current price of the Amex Platinum Card.
Want to cut down on your annual fee? Check out our full review of the valuable Amex Gold Card now.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
For travelers who want perks and protection at a low cost, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is hard to beat. It's long been my go-to recommendation for travel beginners, and for good reason.
For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:
- $50 annual hotel credit on Chase Travel bookings
- At least one year of complimentary DashPass ($120 value)
- $10 in monthly DoorDash credits on non-restaurant orders
- Travel protections like trip delay reimbursement, primary rental car coverage, baggage insurance, and trip cancellation/interruption coverage
- Shopping protections like extended warranty and purchase protection
The $50 hotel credit is super versatile and automatically applied, and it effectively cuts the annual fee down to $45 a year. Then you factor in the card's earning rates…
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 5X points on Lyft rides through Sept. 30, 2027
- 5X points on eligible Peloton purchases through Dec. 31, 2027
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
…and the card becomes a slam dunk. Whether you're an infrequent traveler or a full-time jetsetter, it's easy to justify the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's price tag.
Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, with a $50 annual hotel credit and valuable earning rates, to learn more.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
3. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Finally, if you're looking for a versatile travel card without the cost, it's hard to beat one with a $0 annual fee. That'd be the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
While it definitely doesn't have the bells and whistles of an Amex Platinum Card, it's a great way to earn travel rewards without having to justify a yearly price tag.
Perks of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card include:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- Cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card ($25 deductible applies)
- 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months from account opening
It's a great card for budget-conscious travelers who still want solid rewards. If you're looking to hard-pivot away from the lavish Amex Platinum Card, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is worth a look.
Want valuable perks without an annual fee? Read our Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review now for the full rundown.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
