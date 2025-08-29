Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's New Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Great Alternatives

The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the priciest credit cards on the market -- and later this year, it's likely to get even pricier.

Amex has confirmed that the Amex Platinum Card will be refreshed in the coming months, getting some new benefits along with what will probably be a higher annual fee. That's right, higher than its current $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). Although we don't know the details yet.

That's too rich for my blood.

Luckily, there are tons of travel cards out there that offer valuable perks at a fraction of the Amex Platinum Card's cost. Here are three of my favorites.

1. American Express® Gold Card

The Amex Gold Card is a standout for foodies and frequent flyers. Its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) is much lower than the Amex Platinum Card's, and its benefits can quickly offset that cost. They include:

$120 in annual Uber Cash ($10 monthly for rides or delivery orders in the U.S.)

$120 in annual dining credits at select partners ($10 monthly)

$100 in annual Resy credits for dining at eligible U.S. restaurants

$100 hotel credit on stays of two nights or more at The Hotel Collection properties booked through AmexTravel.com

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits ($7 monthly)

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's more than $500 in annual credits on restaurants, ridesharing, and hotels. It also comes with the following earning rates:

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com

1X points on all other eligible purchases

Terms apply

You'll get all this and more for less than half the current price of the Amex Platinum Card.

Want to cut down on your annual fee? Check out our full review of the valuable Amex Gold Card now.