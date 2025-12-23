Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's $795 Fee? Here Are 3 Alternatives

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card (see rates and fees) is a premium travel card with some fantastic perks. I've had it for years, and it's gotten me a lot of free flights, big discounts, and more.

Still, the card's new $795 annual fee is a lot to swallow. If you can't take full advantage of the card's benefits, the math won't work out in your favor.

The good news is that there are plenty of other great travel cards. Here are three that have excellent travel perks and lower annual fees.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: the quick, (mostly) painless switch

If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card and want to switch, then downgrading to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is the easiest choice. You'll get to keep your account history (which is good for your credit score), as well as any unused Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

Annual fee: $95

You'll lose most of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card's perks -- including airport lounge access -- but you'll still get:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

on all other purchases $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel

You can get all that and more, and stay in the Chase ecosystem, for $700 less per year.