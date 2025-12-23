Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's $795 Fee? Here Are 3 Alternatives
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card (see rates and fees) is a premium travel card with some fantastic perks. I've had it for years, and it's gotten me a lot of free flights, big discounts, and more.
Still, the card's new $795 annual fee is a lot to swallow. If you can't take full advantage of the card's benefits, the math won't work out in your favor.
The good news is that there are plenty of other great travel cards. Here are three that have excellent travel perks and lower annual fees.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: the quick, (mostly) painless switch
If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card and want to switch, then downgrading to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is the easiest choice. You'll get to keep your account history (which is good for your credit score), as well as any unused Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
Annual fee: $95
You'll lose most of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card's perks -- including airport lounge access -- but you'll still get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel
You can get all that and more, and stay in the Chase ecosystem, for $700 less per year.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Citi Strata Elite℠ Card: a new premium travel card
Citi launched the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card earlier this year, and it's already gained a big reputation. It offers generous rewards for everyday spending, valuable credits, and airport lounge access.
Annual fee: $595
Key perks:
- 100,000 bonus points when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months
- 12X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com
- 6X points on air travel booked on cititravel.com
- 6X points at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time
- 1.5X points on all other purchases
- $300 annual hotel benefit: up to $300 off a hotel stay of two nights or more when booked through Citi Travel
- $200 annual "splurge" credit: up to $200 in statement credits on your choice of up to two of the following brands: 1stDibs, American Airlines (exclusions apply), Best Buy, Future Personal Training, and Live Nation (exclusions apply)
- Priority Pass™ Select membership: free access to 1,500+ airport lounges worldwide
…and more.
Though it offers less value overall than the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card's annual fee is easy to recoup. Plus, its catch-all rate of 1.5X points is 50% higher than the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s, which makes it great for everyday spending.
Citi Strata Elite℠ Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
20.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
1.5X-12X points
Annual Fee
$595
Welcome Offer For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
100,000 bonus points
-
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a premium travel card packed with earning power and high-end perks — ideal for frequent travelers who want to rack up points fast. You’ll earn up to 12X points on bookings made through cititravel.com and up to 6X on weekend dining with CitiNights℠. This card also offers a $300 annual hotel credit and, for a limited time, a generous 100,000-point welcome bonus. Taken together, these perks help offset the $595 annual fee.Read Full Review
-
- Travel and dining rewards
- Hotel credit
- Welcome offer
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
-
- For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
- Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com
- Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time
- Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
- Up to $300 Annual Hotel Benefit: Each calendar year, enjoy up to $300 off a hotel stay of two nights or more when booked through cititravel.com.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
3. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: the "no frills" premium travel card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) won our award for Best Travel Card of 2026 for good reason: It offers simple, valuable benefits that easily justify the annual fee.
Annual fee: $395
Key perks:
- 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 within the first 6 months
- 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 toward travel) on every account anniversary
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
- Airport lounge access: includes both Priority Pass™ and Capital One Lounges-- terms apply; enrollment required
…and that's just about it, other than the usual travel card perks, like travel protections (these are network benefits), no foreign transaction fees, etc.
The annual travel credit and the anniversary bonus can essentially offset the annual fee. The rest is gravy. And the "2X miles on everything else" rate makes this card excellent for earning miles for everyday spending.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
If any of these three cards don't seem like the perfect match, check out our full list of the best travel cards to compare more options among our favorites.
Our Research Expert
