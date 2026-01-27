Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's $795 Fee? Here Are 3 Alternatives

If you're a frequent flyer or luxury traveler, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is probably one of the best investments you can make. And the word "'investment" isn't a stretch -- the card has a $795 annual fee.

It comes with more than enough perks to cover that annual fee, though -- if you use them. If you don't, you could be losing hundreds of dollars a year in value.

Luckily, there are plenty of other credit cards that are easier to squeeze value out of year after year. Here are three of my favorites.

1. American Express® Gold Card

For a cheaper option that still offers plenty of value, the American Express® Gold Card is a good starting point. It has a $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), less than half that of the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, but still comes with a strong list of perks and valuable earning rates on things like dining, U.S. supermarkets, and flights.

It comes with:

$120 in annual dining credits

$120 in annual Uber Cash

$100 in annual Resy credits

$100 in annual hotel credits for Amex's The Hotel Collection

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

If you want to split the difference between the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and a no-annual-fee card, the Amex Gold Card is a great way to do it.