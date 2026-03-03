Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's $795 Fee? Here Are 3 Alternatives

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is one of the most valuable travel cards out there, with more than $2,700 in annual perks. Unfortunately, it's got a steep $795 annual fee, too.

That means if you don't take advantage of the card's perks, you could end up losing hundreds of dollars a year.

The good news is there are plenty of other travel cards that make it easier to save -- much easier. Here are three great alternatives to the Chase Sapphire Reserve® worth applying for today.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Let's start with the little brother of the Chase Sapphire Reserve®: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It comes with a much lower $95 annual fee.

In exchange, you'll get:

A $50 annual hotel credit each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel℠

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

The versatile $50 hotel credit is definitely my favorite here. If you use it, you're effectively cutting the annual fee in half.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a great welcome bonus, too. You'll earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- almost eight times the card's annual fee.