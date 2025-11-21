Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's $795 Fee? Here Are 3 Alternatives

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is one of the most valuable travel cards out there -- but it's also one of the priciest.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® charges a (gulp) $795 annual fee. It's got more than enough perks to make up for it, but that's still a big ask for a lot of people.

Luckily, there are a ton of other cards that can still help you save a bundle on travel. Here are three of my favorites.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

If you're looking for a less expensive travel card with similar perks -- from the same issuer, no less -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is your best bet. For just $95 a year, you'll get a $50 hotel credit each year, solid earning rates, great travel protections, and more.

Plus, if you're a current Chase Sapphire Reserve® holder, you can easily downgrade to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card include:

A $50 annual hotel credit each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

If you want a discount version of the Reserve, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card should be the first place you look.

Want to learn more? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.