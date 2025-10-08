Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's New $795 Fee? Here Are 3 Alternatives

The information related to Chase Sapphire Reserve® was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Card information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product/card.

If you've got the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you might've noticed something nasty recently -- your annual fee now is a whopping $795.

Unless you're squeezing every last perk out of that card (like all the new restaurant credits, StubHub stuff, lounge access, etc.), it might not be worth it anymore.

I've reviewed dozens of travel cards over the years, and it never hurts to reevaluate your options. Here are three solid alternatives with much lower fees.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: The natural downgrade

This is the easy move if you already have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and just don't want to pay the new fee. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is like a "younger cousin" and it only has a $95 annual fee.

The benefits include an annual $50 hotel credit (for any hotel booked through Chase Travel), which effectively brings the annual fee down to $45.

Here are the rewards rates you'll earn:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

on all other purchases 1:1 ratio point transfers to travel partners like Hyatt and United

Oh -- and if you're applying fresh, the welcome bonus is 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.