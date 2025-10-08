Don't Want to Pay the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's New $795 Fee? Here Are 3 Alternatives
If you've got the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you might've noticed something nasty recently -- your annual fee now is a whopping $795.
Unless you're squeezing every last perk out of that card (like all the new restaurant credits, StubHub stuff, lounge access, etc.), it might not be worth it anymore.
I've reviewed dozens of travel cards over the years, and it never hurts to reevaluate your options. Here are three solid alternatives with much lower fees.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: The natural downgrade
This is the easy move if you already have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and just don't want to pay the new fee. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is like a "younger cousin" and it only has a $95 annual fee.
The benefits include an annual $50 hotel credit (for any hotel booked through Chase Travel), which effectively brings the annual fee down to $45.
Here are the rewards rates you'll earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- 1:1 ratio point transfers to travel partners like Hyatt and United
Oh -- and if you're applying fresh, the welcome bonus is 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Flat-rate and straightforward
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is all about keeping things simple. It's one of my favorite flat-rate rewards cards because of the high baseline rewards rate.
The $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) is easy to justify. Here's how it earns miles:
- 2X miles on every purchase
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Ability to transfer miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs
I like this one for people who travel here and there but don't want to track bonus categories.
Right now, new cardholders can snag 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. And it's super easy to redeem -- just use your miles to cover travel purchases like flights, hotels, or rental cars.
Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.
-
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
-
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
3. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: No annual fee, strong rewards
If you're completely done with annual fees (totally fair!), the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is a sneaky-good option.
It has a $0 annual fee, but still earns points in some of the most common categories:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- A welcome bonus of 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in 3 months (worth $200)
This is a great pick if you're looking for something easy, free, and still rewarding.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
You've got options
Rather than blindly paying more when a fee increases, it's always worth reevaluating the credit cards in your wallet. Fees go up, perks change, and what used to be a great fit might not be anymore.
There are plenty of cards in the sea. And with a little digging, you can find one that gives you the right balance of rewards, perks, and cost.
Explore all our top travel cards to find the one that fits you best.
