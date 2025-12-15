Don't Want to Pay the Citi Strata Elite's $595 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Great Alternatives

The information related to Citi Strata Elite℠ Card has been collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer or provider of this product or service. Card details may be outdated.

The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card caused a lot of buzz when it launched this summer. With perks like airport lounge access and big hotel discounts, this travel card goes toe-to-toe with heavyweights like the American Express Platinum Card® and Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Its welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months after account opening has turned heads, too.

But the card's $595 annual fee is steep, and not every user will earn it back.

If you'd prefer a travel card with a lower (or no) annual fee, then I have three excellent options for you.

1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: lower annual fee and lounge access

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a simple yet premium travel card with an annual fee that can be incredibly easy to recoup.

Key features:

100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) after you spend $10,000 within 6 months of account opening

after you spend $10,000 within 6 months of account opening 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel 2X miles on all other purchases

on all other purchases $300 annual credit for Capital One Travel bookings

for Capital One Travel bookings 10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary

every year, starting on your first anniversary Access to over 1,300 airport lounges (enrollment required)

There are three things that really make this card stand out:

The $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) is very low for a card with lounge access. The base rate of 2X miles is twice as high as what most travel cards offer. The Capital One Venture X Card rewards you more for everyday spending. You can basically earn the annual fee back with one purchase. Just book a flight or hotel worth $300 or more through Capital One Travel, and you'll get $300 back. (Note: The travel credit can also apply to multiple smaller purchases.) And the 10,000-point anniversary bonus is worth $100 toward travel.

Spending on travel can help offset the annual fee, and the points you earn are icing on the cake.

