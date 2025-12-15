Don't Want to Pay the Citi Strata Elite's $595 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Great Alternatives
Offer Status
The information related to Citi Strata Elite℠ Card has been collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer or provider of this product or service. Card details may be outdated.
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card caused a lot of buzz when it launched this summer. With perks like airport lounge access and big hotel discounts, this travel card goes toe-to-toe with heavyweights like the American Express Platinum Card® and Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
Its welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months after account opening has turned heads, too.
But the card's $595 annual fee is steep, and not every user will earn it back.
If you'd prefer a travel card with a lower (or no) annual fee, then I have three excellent options for you.
1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: lower annual fee and lounge access
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a simple yet premium travel card with an annual fee that can be incredibly easy to recoup.
Key features:
- 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) after you spend $10,000 within 6 months of account opening
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
- $300 annual credit for Capital One Travel bookings
- 10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Access to over 1,300 airport lounges (enrollment required)
There are three things that really make this card stand out:
- The $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) is very low for a card with lounge access.
- The base rate of 2X miles is twice as high as what most travel cards offer. The Capital One Venture X Card rewards you more for everyday spending.
- You can basically earn the annual fee back with one purchase. Just book a flight or hotel worth $300 or more through Capital One Travel, and you'll get $300 back. (Note: The travel credit can also apply to multiple smaller purchases.) And the 10,000-point anniversary bonus is worth $100 toward travel.
Spending on travel can help offset the annual fee, and the points you earn are icing on the cake.
To get these perks and a limited-time offer worth $1,000 toward travel, click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: $95 annual fee and solid travel perks
While it doesn't come with lounge access, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) unlocks a ton of value for a low annual fee.
Key features:
- 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 within 3 months of account opening
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- $50 annual credit for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel
One hotel stay will cover over half this card's annual fee. You can easily make up the rest (and then some) with the points you earn.
This card also unlocks Chase's excellent travel protections and travel partners. Points can be transferred -- sometimes for more value -- to popular airlines and hotel chains like Southwest, United, JetBlue, Hyatt, and Marriott.
Want a low-annual-fee travel card that punches above its weight and offers a sign-up bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value? Learn more about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
3. Citi Strata℠ Card: $0 annual fee and Elite-like perks
This card is sort of an entry-level version of the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card, with some impressive rewards for no annual fee.
Key features:
- 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 within three months of account opening
- 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com
- 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores); earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations
- 2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants
- 1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months on Purchases and 15 months on Balance Transfers; after that, a 18.74% - 28.74% (Variable) APR applies
Here's why this card stands out:
- With no annual fee and 3X ThankYou® Points at supermarkets and gas stations, this card is extremely practical
- The welcome offer is easy to earn
- Unlike most travel cards, it offers 0% intro APR
The Citi Strata℠ Card doesn't come with travel insurance, and its bonus categories do not include flights. But you can still earn a lot of points through daily spending, then redeem them for flights, hotels, and more.
The self-selected 3X category is a nice bonus. The options include fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, and pet supply stores.
Want to earn an easy welcome bonus of 30,000 bonus points, plus travel rewards for everyday spending? Click here to learn more about the Citi Strata℠ Card and apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
1X-5X ThankYou® Points
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer For a limited time, earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
30,000 bonus points
-
This no-annual-fee card delivers outsized value for everyday spenders who want flexibility and rewards without the cost. With up to 5X points on Citi Travel® bookings, 3X on gas, supermarkets, transit, and a self-select category, plus 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, the Citi Strata℠ Card is a strong fit for anyone looking to earn points and save on interest at the same time.Read Full Review
-
- No annual fee
- Welcome offer
- Earn rewards on travel, gas and grocery purchases
- Rotating self-select bonus category
- 0% intro APR
- Balance transfer fee
-
- For a limited time, earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months; after that, the variable APR will be 18.74% - 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services.
- Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com; earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations.
- Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants; earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
- No Annual Fee
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here