If you've been waiting for a reason to open a travel card, this is a strong one. Capital One just rolled out a limited-time offer on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) that's worth $1,000+ toward travel.

Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value

Earn 75,000 miles + $300 stays credit = over $1,000 in travel value.

I've been a Capital One cardholder for years, and the 2X miles on every purchase is what keeps me loyal to the lineup. Here's why this limited-time offer is worth jumping on ASAP.

Earn $1,000+ in travel value

Enjoy a one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

The 75,000 miles are worth about $750 towards travel, with each mile worth $0.01. Add the one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit and you're comfortably past $1,000 in travel value.

Here's what that can get you:

Use the one-time $300 stays credit on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel. That's practically enough for a fancy hotel night somewhere, or maybe two nights at an economy hotel.

The 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening can be used to book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Capital One Travel. According to Motley Fool Money research, the average domestic flight now costs $428. So this easily covers an average flight, and maybe even two if you snag a sale or deal price.

Or, you could use those miles to offset recent travel purchases you've already made on the card.

For a card that only charges a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), this really is a generous welcome offer to earn.