Earn $1,000+ Toward Travel With Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card's Limited-Time Sign-Up Bonus

Published on Sept. 11, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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If you've been waiting for a reason to open a travel card, this is a strong one. Capital One just rolled out a limited-time offer on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) that's worth $1,000+ toward travel.

Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value

Earn 75,000 miles + $300 stays credit = over $1,000 in travel value.

I've been a Capital One cardholder for years, and the 2X miles on every purchase is what keeps me loyal to the lineup. Here's why this limited-time offer is worth jumping on ASAP.

Earn $1,000+ in travel value

Enjoy a one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

The 75,000 miles are worth about $750 towards travel, with each mile worth $0.01. Add the one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit and you're comfortably past $1,000 in travel value.

Here's what that can get you:

  • Use the one-time $300 stays credit on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel. That's practically enough for a fancy hotel night somewhere, or maybe two nights at an economy hotel.
  • The 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening can be used to book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Capital One Travel. According to Motley Fool Money research, the average domestic flight now costs $428. So this easily covers an average flight, and maybe even two if you snag a sale or deal price.
  • Or, you could use those miles to offset recent travel purchases you've already made on the card.

For a card that only charges a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), this really is a generous welcome offer to earn.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

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Limited-Time Sign-Up Bonus

Earn a one-time $300 Capital One Travel credit plus 75,000 bonus miles -- that's valued at more than $1,000 towards travel!

Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy a one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

2X-5X miles

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value

Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses

  • This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. Plus, for a limited time, enjoy $300 to use on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

    Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.

    Read Full Review
    • Excellent sign-up bonus
    • Unlimited miles on purchases
    • Travel credit
    • Multiple ways to use miles
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • Annual fee
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Low cash back redemption value
    • LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $300 to use on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening – that’s more than $1,000 in travel value
    • Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
    • Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
    • Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
    • Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
    • Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
    • Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
    • Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
    • Top rated mobile app

How to earn the 75,000 bonus miles

To earn the 75,000 miles, you'll need to spend $4,000 on purchases within your first 3 months of account opening.

A lot of households might hit that with normal monthly spending. Just put your groceries, gas, dining, and monthly bills on the card and you're most of the way there without changing a thing.

A big upcoming purchase works, too. And it's especially good if you've got a trip planned. I just paid for an all-inclusive trip to Mexico with my family, which cost about $4,000. That alone would earn me the bonus (plus I could apply the miles as a statement credit towards the travel transaction, too).

In any case, make sure you've got the required spending lined up to easily earn the bonus.

Additional perks that make this card worth it

Beyond the early spend bonus, here's what you get with the Capital One Venture Card:

  • 2X miles on every purchase
  • 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
  • Trip Cancellation/Interruption Coverage, and MasterRental Insurance
  • Miles that transfer to Capital One's 15+ travel loyalty programs.

With a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), this is one of the best travel credit cards on the market.

Is this card right for you?

If you love travel rewards, this offer is hard to beat -- even if you're not a frequent flyer. Miles go furthest when you redeem them for travel, but you can also cash them out, grab gift cards, or cover trips you've already booked.

The real test is whether you can comfortably put $4,000 on the card in 3 months. If you can, you're unlikely to find a welcome offer this good anytime soon.

Read our full Capital One Venture Card review to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.