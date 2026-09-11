Earn $1,000+ Toward Travel With Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card's Limited-Time Sign-Up Bonus
If you've been waiting for a reason to open a travel card, this is a strong one. Capital One just rolled out a limited-time offer on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) that's worth $1,000+ toward travel.
Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value
Earn 75,000 miles + $300 stays credit = over $1,000 in travel value.
I've been a Capital One cardholder for years, and the 2X miles on every purchase is what keeps me loyal to the lineup. Here's why this limited-time offer is worth jumping on ASAP.
Earn $1,000+ in travel value
Enjoy a one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
The 75,000 miles are worth about $750 towards travel, with each mile worth $0.01. Add the one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit and you're comfortably past $1,000 in travel value.
Here's what that can get you:
- Use the one-time $300 stays credit on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel. That's practically enough for a fancy hotel night somewhere, or maybe two nights at an economy hotel.
- The 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening can be used to book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Capital One Travel. According to Motley Fool Money research, the average domestic flight now costs $428. So this easily covers an average flight, and maybe even two if you snag a sale or deal price.
- Or, you could use those miles to offset recent travel purchases you've already made on the card.
For a card that only charges a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), this really is a generous welcome offer to earn.
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Earn a one-time $300 Capital One Travel credit plus 75,000 bonus miles -- that's valued at more than $1,000 towards travel!Enjoy a one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value
Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses
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This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. Plus, for a limited time, enjoy $300 to use on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
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- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $300 to use on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening – that’s more than $1,000 in travel value
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
How to earn the 75,000 bonus miles
To earn the 75,000 miles, you'll need to spend $4,000 on purchases within your first 3 months of account opening.
A lot of households might hit that with normal monthly spending. Just put your groceries, gas, dining, and monthly bills on the card and you're most of the way there without changing a thing.
A big upcoming purchase works, too. And it's especially good if you've got a trip planned. I just paid for an all-inclusive trip to Mexico with my family, which cost about $4,000. That alone would earn me the bonus (plus I could apply the miles as a statement credit towards the travel transaction, too).
In any case, make sure you've got the required spending lined up to easily earn the bonus.
Additional perks that make this card worth it
Beyond the early spend bonus, here's what you get with the Capital One Venture Card:
- 2X miles on every purchase
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Trip Cancellation/Interruption Coverage, and MasterRental Insurance
- Miles that transfer to Capital One's 15+ travel loyalty programs.
With a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), this is one of the best travel credit cards on the market.
Is this card right for you?
If you love travel rewards, this offer is hard to beat -- even if you're not a frequent flyer. Miles go furthest when you redeem them for travel, but you can also cash them out, grab gift cards, or cover trips you've already booked.
The real test is whether you can comfortably put $4,000 on the card in 3 months. If you can, you're unlikely to find a welcome offer this good anytime soon.
Read our full Capital One Venture Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.