Earn 2% on Everything: This Wells Fargo Credit Card Was Just Named Best for 2026
Most credit cards are designed with different types of people in mind: Frequent flyers, business owners, or big spenders. But there are a select few that can add tons of value to basically anyone's bottom line -- and one of them is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on every purchase for no annual fee. That's one of the simplest value propositions you'll find on any card -- it's no wonder we just named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and why now's a great time to apply.
Earn an easy $200 in bonus cash
First, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses of any card. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spend thresholds you'll find on any credit card. If you can hit it, you'll land $200 in cash rewards that can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel.
Want even more value? If you pair your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a Wells Fargo travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can transfer your rewards to a small number of hotel and airline partners. It's just one more way the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great fit for travelers and cash-rewards lovers alike.
Ready to start earning your bonus? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Additional perks that are a fit for everyone
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has more than just a great flat rewards rate and welcome bonus, though. It also comes with:
- Intro APR offer: Get 0% intro for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies)
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card ($25 deductible)
If you're looking to pay off existing debt or an upcoming purchase, a year to pay down debt interest-free is a solid way to do it. That's not as long as some of our favorite balance transfer cards, but the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option if you want to pay off debt and earn solid rewards. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's cellphone protection can be great in a pinch, too.
Add it all up, and you're looking at one of the easiest credit cards to recommend, thanks to its great catch-all earning rate, lack of an annual fee and additional perks. If you want a card that covers all your bases, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is absolutely worth a look.
Want to rack up 2% cash rewards on every purchase? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
For award licensing inquiries, email [email protected].
Our Research Expert