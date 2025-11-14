Earn 2% on Everything: This Wells Fargo Credit Card Was Just Named Best for 2026

Most credit cards are designed with different types of people in mind: Frequent flyers, business owners, or big spenders. But there are a select few that can add tons of value to basically anyone's bottom line -- and one of them is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on every purchase for no annual fee. That's one of the simplest value propositions you'll find on any card -- it's no wonder we just named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and why now's a great time to apply.

Earn an easy $200 in bonus cash

First, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses of any card. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spend thresholds you'll find on any credit card. If you can hit it, you'll land $200 in cash rewards that can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel.

Want even more value? If you pair your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a Wells Fargo travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can transfer your rewards to a small number of hotel and airline partners. It's just one more way the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great fit for travelers and cash-rewards lovers alike.

Ready to start earning your bonus? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.