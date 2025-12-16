Earn $300 Cash Back + a $250 Gift Card -- Chase Has Two Standout Offers Live Right Now

Two of my personal favorite Chase cards are running limited-time bonus offers right now that are shockingly easy to qualify for.

These cards have no annual fees and work for almost every household.

Between the two offers, you're looking at up to $550 in first-year value just for using a card the way you already spend money. Here are all the deets.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Earn $300 cash back

I've held the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) for over a decade, and it's one of the first cards I recommend to friends and family for easy cash back rewards.

Right now, you can earn a $300 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on 1/15/26.

That's a super low spend requirement for a very generous bonus amount. Especially for a no-annual-fee card!

And the ongoing earning rates are just as friendly:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

on travel purchased through Chase Travel 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That 1.5% base rate is where this card really pulls ahead of most cash back cards. Many rewards cards only give you 1% back on non-bonus spending, but Chase Freedom Unlimited® brings in 50% more rewards on the stuff that doesn't fit neatly into categories.

For example: If you charge $1,500 a month to the "everything else" category, you'd earn $270 a year, purely from the 1.5% base rate. Add dining, pharmacies, and travel into the mix, and your annual cash back gets even sweeter.