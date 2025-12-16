Earn $300 Cash Back + a $250 Gift Card -- Chase Has Two Standout Offers Live Right Now
Two of my personal favorite Chase cards are running limited-time bonus offers right now that are shockingly easy to qualify for.
These cards have no annual fees and work for almost every household.
Between the two offers, you're looking at up to $550 in first-year value just for using a card the way you already spend money. Here are all the deets.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Earn $300 cash back
I've held the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) for over a decade, and it's one of the first cards I recommend to friends and family for easy cash back rewards.
Right now, you can earn a $300 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on 1/15/26.
That's a super low spend requirement for a very generous bonus amount. Especially for a no-annual-fee card!
And the ongoing earning rates are just as friendly:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That 1.5% base rate is where this card really pulls ahead of most cash back cards. Many rewards cards only give you 1% back on non-bonus spending, but Chase Freedom Unlimited® brings in 50% more rewards on the stuff that doesn't fit neatly into categories.
For example: If you charge $1,500 a month to the "everything else" category, you'd earn $270 a year, purely from the 1.5% base rate. Add dining, pharmacies, and travel into the mix, and your annual cash back gets even sweeter.
Prime Visa: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
If Amazon is part of your weekly routine, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is one of the easiest wins you'll find.
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members during this limited-time offer. No minimum spending or waiting period required.
And no annual fee (as long as you're a Prime member already).
As for ongoing rewards, the Prime Visa earns:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
If you spend $500 a month between Amazon orders and Whole Foods, that's $300 a year in cash back at the 5% rate. It's one of those cards where the rewards add up so naturally that you don't have to think about it.
Now drop the $250 gift card on top, and most Prime members walk into hundreds of dollars in value just for using a card that aligns with spending they were already doing.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Don't sleep on these bonuses
If you're already paying for Amazon Prime membership, the Prime Visa is kind of a no-brainer. Since there's no annual fee for the card, all the cash back you get from each Amazon order is pure gravy.
And the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a sneaky good card. It actually just won Motley Fool Money's Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026 Award.
Chase doesn't run offers like this all the time -- and when they do, they typically disappear fast. These are two of the easiest wins you'll find right now, so if they make sense for you, jump on them ASAP.
