Grocery shopping is one of the few expenses we can't skip. According to WalletHub, the average monthly grocery bill for two people is about $557. That adds up to nearly $6,700 a year. Now imagine earning 6% cash back on most of that spend. With the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you can do exactly that -- on up to $6,000 in annual U.S. supermarket purchases. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.) That's a potential $360 back every year, just for buying your normal groceries. Here are all the card deets:

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months APR 20.24%-29.24% Variable

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there's a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it's one of our favorite credit cards for a reason.

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors. Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%. 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.



Earn 6% cash back on groceries This is one of the best cards for grocery rewards available today. You'll earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply. That cap resets every calendar year. So if you're spending around the national average of $557/month, you'd hit the $6,000 cap in under 11 months. That unlocks the maximum $360 in annual grocery rewards. Here's a quick chart showing potential cash back at different monthly spending amounts:

Monthly Spend Annual Spend Cash Back $250 $3,000 $180 $400 $4,800 $288 $500 $6,000 $360 Data source: Author's calculations.