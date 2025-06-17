Earn 6% Cash Back on Groceries With This Amex Card
KEY POINTS
- The Amex Blue Cash Preferred card offers 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- New cardholders can also earn a $250 welcome offer after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months.
- Additional bonus categories include gas and transit -- with an annual fee that's waived in year one.
If there's one thing we all do, it's buy groceries. My household spends close to $1,000 a month feeding two adults and two kids. But you only need to spend half that amount to unlock the full grocery cash back benefit from this credit card.
With the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you can earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply. That adds up to $360 in rewards every single year, just for buying your usual groceries.
Here's what you need to know.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Max out grocery rewards up to $360 per year
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is one of the best gas and grocery rewards cards available. This card gives you 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. After that, you still earn 1% cash back. Terms apply.
Here's a quick breakdown of potential rewards, based on different spending levels:
|Monthly Spend
|Annual Spend
|Cash Back
|$250
|$3,000
|$180
|$400
|$4,800
|$288
|$500
|$6,000
|$360
Quick heads up: Superstores like Walmart and Target don't qualify for the 6% grocery category. So if most of your food shopping happens there, you may want to explore other rewards credit cards.
But if you spend around $500 a month at eligible supermarkets, you could earn up to $360 back every year -- without even changing your routine.
Think your grocery habits qualify? Apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred today and start earning cash back.
Other cash back categories
This Amex card offers strong everyday cash back in other categories, too. Here's the full list of cash back earning opportunities with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
If you're commuting, streaming, or road-tripping often, the extra cash back can really add up. For example, when my family drives to Montana each summer, we spend about $600 on gas. At 3% back, that's $18 in rewards -- enough to refuel with snacks for the road.
This card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) This makes it easy to test the card's value without risk.
Earn a $250 welcome bonus
New cardholders can also grab a $250 welcome offer after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply. That's a super attainable bonus.
If you're planning a back-to-school stock-up or just have consistent grocery bills, you could reach that threshold quickly.
Is the Amex Blue Cash Preferred right for you?
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express makes the most sense for people who regularly shop at U.S. supermarkets and use streaming services. It's especially strong for families or anyone spending $400+ per month on groceries. Just make sure to pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest.
Apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred today and start earning more back on your groceries. And grab that $250 welcome bonus too!
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.