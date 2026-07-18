Earn a $1,000 Bonus and a $250 Travel Credit for a Limited Time With the Capital One Spark Cash Card

Want a business card that earns 2% on everything with one of the biggest early spend bonuses you'll find? If so, the Capital One Spark Cash card (see rates and fees) is worth a look.

Limited-time offer: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening.

That's a step up from the card's usual bonus with no travel credit. If your business can hit that spending mark in 3 months, this bonus -- and the great flat rate -- make the card pretty much a no-brainer. Here's what to know.

How much is the Capital One Spark Cash bonus worth?

The cash bonus on the Capital One Spark Cash lands as a statement credit or check, with no restrictions on how you can redeem it. You can also use it to land gift cards.

The travel credit, meanwhile, applies to flights, hotels, or rental cars booked through Capital One's own travel portal. So it's less flexible than the cash, but it's still easy savings if you book business travel through Capital One.

If you meet the $10,000 spending requirement on this bonus in the allotted 3 months, you're effectively netting $1,450 in combined value. That's because you're earning a $1,000 welcome bonus, a $250 travel credit, and another $200 from the card's 2% cash back rate. That's about a 15% return on your $10,000 in spending -- and ideally, that's money you would've been spending anyway.

Not every business can justify $10,000 in expenses over 3 months. If you can, though, this is one of the better welcome offers you'll find. The Capital One Spark Cash has a $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees), so this bonus sets you up to earn back more than a decade's worth of that annual fee.