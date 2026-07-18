Earn a $1,000 Bonus and a $250 Travel Credit for a Limited Time With the Capital One Spark Cash Card
Want a business card that earns 2% on everything with one of the biggest early spend bonuses you'll find? If so, the Capital One Spark Cash card (see rates and fees) is worth a look.
Limited-time offer: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening.
That's a step up from the card's usual bonus with no travel credit. If your business can hit that spending mark in 3 months, this bonus -- and the great flat rate -- make the card pretty much a no-brainer. Here's what to know.
How much is the Capital One Spark Cash bonus worth?
The cash bonus on the Capital One Spark Cash lands as a statement credit or check, with no restrictions on how you can redeem it. You can also use it to land gift cards.
The travel credit, meanwhile, applies to flights, hotels, or rental cars booked through Capital One's own travel portal. So it's less flexible than the cash, but it's still easy savings if you book business travel through Capital One.
If you meet the $10,000 spending requirement on this bonus in the allotted 3 months, you're effectively netting $1,450 in combined value. That's because you're earning a $1,000 welcome bonus, a $250 travel credit, and another $200 from the card's 2% cash back rate. That's about a 15% return on your $10,000 in spending -- and ideally, that's money you would've been spending anyway.
Not every business can justify $10,000 in expenses over 3 months. If you can, though, this is one of the better welcome offers you'll find. The Capital One Spark Cash has a $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees), so this bonus sets you up to earn back more than a decade's worth of that annual fee.
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Earn a $1,000 cash bonus when you spend $10,000 in your first 3 months. Plus, for a limited time, earn a $250 Business Travel credit.
Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
24.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.
2% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Welcome Offer Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
Earn $1,000 Cash Back
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This card is made for business owners who want cash back – plain and simple. With unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, there are no rotating categories, no limits, and rewards won't expire for the life of the account. Add in a $1,000 cash back welcome offer, a limited-time opportunity to earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit and a $0 annual fee the first year ($95 after), and you’ve got a straightforward, high-earning card that turns everyday business spending into real cash rewards.Read Full Review
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- Earn a big sign-up bonus
- Unlimited 2% cash back
- No foreign transaction fees
- Annual fee after the first year
- No intro APR offer
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- Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
- For businesses that want to earn 2% cash back on all purchases with the familiarity of a traditional credit line
- Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions
- $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
- Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases
- Rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
- No foreign transaction fees
- Top rated mobile app
Ongoing benefits of the Capital One Spark Cash
Once the bonus period ends, the Capital One Spark Cash keeps paying out with unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no caps. You'll also earn 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, which you can stack with the travel credit for even more savings.
That's about all there is to say as far as ongoing perks. Still, a 2% flat rate is one of the best you can find -- although I do wish you didn't have to pay an annual fee after your first year to get it. The good news is that cash back doesn't expire as long as the account stays open, so you can redeem your rewards for any amount at any time.
Want to learn more? Check out our full review of the Capital One Spark Cash to see if it's right for you.
Who should (and shouldn't) get the Capital One Spark Cash?
This Capital One Spark Cash bonus makes the most sense for businesses that can comfortably spend $10,000 in 3 months without stretching their budget. If your monthly business expenses already run close to that, you'll be in good shape.
I also love the 2% catch-all rate, which makes the Capital One Spark Cash a great choice for all types of businesses. You won't rack up crazy rewards in a bunch of bonus categories, but you will get tons of steady value by earning 2% cash back on everything.
Given the early spend bonus's relatively high spending requirement, though, businesses with lighter spending may want to look elsewhere. For more options, check out our list of the best business credit cards available now and find the one that fits your spending habits.
FAQs
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No. Capital One's welcome bonuses typically exclude current and previous holders of the same card. If you've had the Capital One Spark Cash before, you likely won't qualify for this offer.
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No, you don't need a formal business entity. Sole proprietors, freelancers, and side-hustlers can apply using their Social Security number in place of a business tax ID.
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Capital One doesn't publish credit requirements, but the best-qualified candidates will typically have excellent credit.
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