Earn a $200 Bonus and 2% Rewards on Every Purchase With Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

There's something weirdly satisfying about watching your cash rewards total tick up on everyday purchases. I've tested more rewards cards than I can count, and few are as "set-it-and-forget-it" as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

If you're the type who doesn't want to juggle bonus categories or keep track of rotating offers, this card makes things incredibly easy. You just swipe and get rewarded to the tune of 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No gimmicks, no limits.

Why this card stands out

Unlimited 2% cash rewards

A lot of cards advertise 5% or more rewards, but only on select categories like gas stations or streaming services. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, it's 2% cash rewards on everything -- groceries, bills, travel, even takeout. That's rare for a no-annual-fee card.

$200 cash rewards bonus

New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's like getting 40% back on your first $500 in purchases. Not bad for stuff you'd be buying anyway.

0% intro APR

You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (then a variable rate applies). That gives you some breathing room if you're planning a big expense or want to consolidate debt.