Earn a $200 Bonus and 2% Rewards on Every Purchase With Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
There's something weirdly satisfying about watching your cash rewards total tick up on everyday purchases. I've tested more rewards cards than I can count, and few are as "set-it-and-forget-it" as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
If you're the type who doesn't want to juggle bonus categories or keep track of rotating offers, this card makes things incredibly easy. You just swipe and get rewarded to the tune of 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No gimmicks, no limits.
Why this card stands out
Unlimited 2% cash rewards
A lot of cards advertise 5% or more rewards, but only on select categories like gas stations or streaming services. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, it's 2% cash rewards on everything -- groceries, bills, travel, even takeout. That's rare for a no-annual-fee card.
$200 cash rewards bonus
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's like getting 40% back on your first $500 in purchases. Not bad for stuff you'd be buying anyway.
0% intro APR
You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (then a variable rate applies). That gives you some breathing room if you're planning a big expense or want to consolidate debt.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Who this card is good for
Honestly? Pretty much everyone.
It's especially great for:
- People who want simple cash rewards without rotating categories.
- Anyone looking for a no-annual-fee everyday card that still pulls its weight.
- Someone who wants to earn rewards while carrying a 0% intro APR for a bit.
I've recommended this card to family and friends, but it's also one I keep in my wallet.
A smarter way to earn on everything
If you're swiping a debit card or using a rewards card that only earns 1%, you're leaving money on the table. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card , you're getting double that on every transaction. Over time, that adds up -- especially if you spend a few thousand dollars a month on day-to-day expenses.
You don't need to be a points hacker or financial wizard to make this one work. That's what makes it one of my favorite recommendations for 2025.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
