Earn a $2,000 Bonus and a $500 Travel Credit for a Limited Time With the Capital One Spark Cash Plus Card

For a small business just getting off the ground, that's a heavy lift and probably out of reach. But for an established business with real overhead, $30,000 is often a normal quarter of spending.

Earn a $2,000 cash bonus when you spend $30,000 in your first 3 months. Plus, for a limited time, earn a $500 Business Travel credit.

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus is offering a bigger welcome offer than usual right now. Here are the details.

If your business runs tens of thousands through a card each quarter, this one can pay you back in a big way.

Capital One just stacked a limited-time welcome offer on the Capital One Spark Cash Plus (see rates and fees ), and the total you can earn runs up to $2,500 in value. This card is best for heavy business spenders, and right now it's a great time to jump on board.

This card is built for businesses with significant expenses that want high-value rewards. You’ll earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, plus earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital Capital One Business Travel. If you spend over $150k annually, your annual fee will be refunded, and we love that in your first year alone, you could earn over $4,000 in bonus value.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a one-time cash bonus of $2,000 plus for a limited time, earn a $500 Capital One Business Travel credit once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months. Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year. You can earn this bonus multiple times over the course of year 1!

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on purchases, no limits or category restrictions; plus earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn a $2,000 cash bonus when you spend $30,000 in your first 3 months. Plus, for a limited time, earn a $500 Business Travel credit.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Who the Capital One Spark Cash Plus is built for

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus fits businesses with high, steady spending and a need for serious purchasing power. It carries no preset spending limit, so the ceiling flexes with your payment history and credit profile.

A friend of mine here in Los Angeles runs several restaurants, and a flat-rate business card is his whole system. He runs every expense through one card, from food orders to repairs to payroll software. He never has to sort purchases into categories or track bonus tiers, because a single flat rate pays the same on everything.

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus card is not for everyone, though. If your spending is lighter or spread thin, the Capital One Spark Cash might be a better fit.

Everyday 2% cash back, plus a bonus for big spenders

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus (rates and fees) earns unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no caps. And that rate climbs to 5% cash back for hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.

Over a year of steady spending, a reliable 2% reward rate can add up to thousands in rewards. Spending a consistent $10,000 per month will add up to $2,400 in cash back over the course of a year.

Big spenders get even more on top. Capital One pays an extra $2,000 cash bonus for every $500,000 you spend during your first year. You can earn that bonus more than once, so the reward keeps scaling with your volume.

Tools that come with the card

Beyond rewards, the Capital One Spark Cash Plus includes free tools for running a business. You can issue free employee cards and virtual cards, then earn rewards on everything your team buys.

Capital One also bundles free business management tools for accounts payable and employee spending, all from your online account.

The mobile app is highly rated, which matters when you are approving spending on the move. For an owner juggling several locations and employee cards, that kind of control keeps the whole operation easy to stay on top of.

The $150 annual fee and how to erase it

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus charges a $150 annual fee (see rates and fees), but heavy spenders can wipe it out completely. If you spend $150,000 in a year, Capital One refunds the fee, every year.

Some business owners can clear that bar without thinking about it, so the card effectively costs nothing.

This card is designed to be paid in full each month. You can carry part of a balance if needed, but the structure rewards paying on time. Treat it as a spending-and-earning tool, not a borrowing one.

For the right business, this offer turns heavy spending into a fast four-figure payday. Run the numbers on your next quarter, and see whether $30,000 is already in the pipeline. If it is, this is one of the rare welcome offers worth spending toward. If you're not quite there, check out our full list of the top small business credit cards to find a better match for you.