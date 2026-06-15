Earn a 200,000-Point Bonus for a Limited Time With the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

When I think about the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees), I picture my old boss. He traveled so much he practically lived in airport lounges. And he always scored flight upgrades, VIP treatment at hotels, and the best cars at the rental counter. This is the type of credit card he would use.

But even modest business travelers can come out ahead with this card, and right now the upside is bigger than usual.

Limited time offer: Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.

That's a mammoth bonus, on top of an already valuable benefits package. Here are the full card details plus who should apply.

Up to $7,000 in value your first year

To earn the 200,000 bonus points, you'll need to spend $30,000 on purchases on the card within the first 6 months from account opening.

That's a tall order if your business is just starting out, but very achievable for well-established businesses with heavy quarterly spend and strong cash flow.

We typically value Chase Ultimate Rewards points at $0.01 per point as a baseline, so the welcome offer would be valued at a minimum of $2,000. But if you book select flights or hotels with the Points Boost program, you could redeem points for up to $0.02 each. That stretches the welcome offer up to $4,000 in travel value.

Add that to the $3,000+ in annual card benefits, and you're looking at a potential ~$7,000 in total business benefits in the first year of ownership.