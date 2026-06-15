Earn a 200,000-Point Bonus for a Limited Time With the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business
When I think about the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees), I picture my old boss. He traveled so much he practically lived in airport lounges. And he always scored flight upgrades, VIP treatment at hotels, and the best cars at the rental counter. This is the type of credit card he would use.
But even modest business travelers can come out ahead with this card, and right now the upside is bigger than usual.
Limited time offer: Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
That's a mammoth bonus, on top of an already valuable benefits package. Here are the full card details plus who should apply.
Up to $7,000 in value your first year
To earn the 200,000 bonus points, you'll need to spend $30,000 on purchases on the card within the first 6 months from account opening.
That's a tall order if your business is just starting out, but very achievable for well-established businesses with heavy quarterly spend and strong cash flow.
We typically value Chase Ultimate Rewards points at $0.01 per point as a baseline, so the welcome offer would be valued at a minimum of $2,000. But if you book select flights or hotels with the Points Boost program, you could redeem points for up to $0.02 each. That stretches the welcome offer up to $4,000 in travel value.
Add that to the $3,000+ in annual card benefits, and you're looking at a potential ~$7,000 in total business benefits in the first year of ownership.
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NEW: Earn 200,000 points when you spend $30,000 on purchases in the first 6 months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
Rewards Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases
Access $7,000+ in total value in your first year
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
Earn 200,000 bonus points
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If your business racks up big travel, ad, or client-related expenses, the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ turns spending into serious rewards. Enjoy lounge access, flexible travel credits, and 8X points on Chase Travel℠ -- perks that can easily offset the $795 annual fee. It’s premium, it’s powerful, and for the right business, it an be a game changer.Read Full Review
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- Large Signup Bonus
- Airport Lounge Access
- Substantial Spending Credits
- Flexible Travel points
- Hotel Benefits
- High Annual Fee
- Pay in Full Balance Monthly
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- Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
- $7,000+ in value your first year. 200K points, valued at $4,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase TravelSM, plus $3,000+ in annual value through travel and business benefits.
- Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
- Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
- Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
- Member FDIC
The annual perks that offset the fee
The card's annual fee is $795. But the yearly benefits do a lot to soften it (or fully cover it) when you use them right.
Here are the standouts:
- Up to $300 in flexible travel statement credits each anniversary year.
- Up to $500 a year on hotel stays booked through The Edit℠, Chase's curated hotel collection, with a $250 max per booking.
- Up to $600 a year in business tool credits: $200 on Google Workspace and $400 on ZipRecruiter, billed straight to the card.
- Up to $420 in DoorDash value, including complimentary DashPass and monthly promo credits.
- A $120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck®, or NEXUS credit every four years.
- Airport lounge access worth $850+: complimentary Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club entry plus 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges worldwide, with two guests free.
Employee cards are free, too, which helps if your team travels. One caveat: only the primary cardmember gets lounge access, though employees can come along as guests.
Where your everyday business spending earns the most
Outside the welcome offer, the everyday earning rates are what keep this card working all year. You'll earn:
- 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours
- 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct
- 3x points on social media & search engine advertising
- 1x points on all other purchases
One of my good friends owns a small business and easily spends $10,000 a month on social media ads. At 3x points, that's 30,000 points a month which is a serious annual points haul from just a single category.
Heavy business travelers can benefit more with higher rates -- and if you book through the Chase Travel portal you'll unlock that top earning rate.
Who should apply
This card is built for established businesses with real, steady spending and the cash flow to pay the balance in full every month. It's a pay-in-full card, not a way to carry debt.
If you run a small team, spend heavily on advertising, or rack up regular travel costs, the value here is easy to see. Free employee cards, lounge access, and credits across travel and business tools can more than cover the $795 fee when you put them to use.
This limited-time welcome offer won't stick around. For the right traveler, those bonus points can be worth up to $4,000 in travel when redeemed using Points Boost. That sits on top of a benefits package worth $3,000+ a year.
Read our full Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ review to see if the math works for your business.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, and Lyft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.