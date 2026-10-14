Earn a $500 Bonus and up to 5.25% Cash Back With This Bank of America Business Card

I'm sitting on a little over $100,000 in cash right now. That's not my normal, though. Most of it came from selling a rental property this year, and with savings rates this high in 2026, I'm happy to stay cash heavy for a while. That number happens to be exactly what Bank of America wants to see for its top business rewards tier. Hit it, and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card jumps from 3% to 5.25% back in your top spending category. I still wouldn't qualify, and I'll show you why. But for plenty of established small businesses, $100,000 is already sitting in the bank anyway. Here's how the whole thing works. How the $500 welcome offer works The welcome offer is the easy part, and it's the same for all cardholders, no matter which tier you land in. Welcome offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. That works out to about $1,700 a month in business spending in the first few months. A big software subscription, a few supply orders, and some fuel runs can get most owners there quickly.

Featured Offer Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent (740-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. 1% - 3% cash back Annual Fee $0.00 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. $500 cash back Bottom Line If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.

Pros/Cons No annual fee High rewards rate Intro APR period for purchases Rotating bonus categories Credit worthiness requirements Foreign transaction fee

Card Details $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases. No annual fee. Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap. This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

How the card earns 3% before any boost On its own, the card earns 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), 2% on on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases. The choice category list covers practical business stuff like gas and EV charging, office supplies, travel, and phone and internet service. You can switch your 3% category once a month, which helps if your spending changes with the seasons. If you never pick one, it defaults to gas and EV charging. There's a spending cap to be aware of. The 3% and 2% rates apply to your first $50,000 in combined category and dining purchases each year, then drop to 1%. This card is built for small businesses. If your category and dining purchases blow way past that, compare the top small business credit cards to find a better match. What each Preferred Rewards tier adds to your cash back Bank of America's Preferred Rewards for Business program boosts your card rewards by 25%, 50%, or 75%, depending on how much you keep with the bank. Its loyalty perks are a big reason Bank of America earned our 2026 Editors' Choice: Best Customer Loyalty Program award. Not many issuers offer bundled discounts like this that boost credit card rewards. Your tier is based on your three-month combined average daily balance in Bank of America business deposit accounts and Merrill business investment accounts. You'll also need an active Bank of America business checking account. Here's what each tier looks like on $4,000 a month in your 3% category.

Preferred Rewards for Business Tier Average Balance Needed Rewards Boost Yearly Cash Back on $4,000/Month None $0 None $1,440 Gold $20,000+ 25% $1,800 Platinum $50,000+ 50% $2,160 Platinum Honors $100,000+ 75% $2,520 Data source: Author's calculations and Bank of America.

Gold alone adds $360 a year without changing a single purchase, so the lower tiers deserve a look, too. Who should actually chase the 5.25% rate Platinum Honors makes the most sense when your business already keeps $100,000 in the bank for its own reasons. My friend who owns three restaurants here in Los Angeles is a perfect example. Payroll alone is massive for all his staff, and cash pours in and out of his checking account all month long. For him, a $100,000 average balance isn't a stretch goal. It's just what running three locations looks like. Enrolling would turn that 3% cash back rate into 5.25% on spending he's doing anyway, which is an extra $1,080 a year at $4,000 a month spending. My situation is the opposite. My cash is sitting idle in a high-yield savings account, mostly from that rental sale. Right now I'm earning 4.20% APY, which brings in about $4,200 a year in interest on a $100,000 balance. Moving my cash into low-rate checking to earn an extra $1,080 in cash back would cost me roughly $3,000 a year. That's a bad trade for any big pile of cash, business or personal. Two details matter here. Merrill business investment accounts count toward your tier, so business reserves don't have to sit idle in checking to qualify. Personal balances don't count at all, which is another reason my rental sale money is out of the running. Start with the $500 and let your tier handle the rest The $500 welcome offer is the easy first step, since $5,000 in purchases over 90 days comes from spending your business is already doing. Once that's in the bag, pick the 3% category where you spend the most and let Preferred Rewards stack on top of it. Even the Gold tier gives you a solid bump. And if your business already keeps $100,000+ moving through checking, you can earn 5.25% back on the same spending with no annual fee. Read our full Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards review to learn more and apply.



