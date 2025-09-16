Earn a Free Flight to Tokyo With These 3 Credit Cards

Are you one of the millions of people hoping to visit Japan this year? If so, there are a handful of credit cards that can help you get there.

Right now, top-tier travel cards are offering welcome bonuses and perks that can easily cover a round-trip flight to Tokyo from the U.S. They also offer a ton of ongoing value, making them a great addition to your wallet for years to come.

Here are three of our top picks.

1. American Express® Gold Card

The Amex Gold Card is one of the best bang-for-your-buck travel cards on the market. It's got a $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), less than half the annual fee of both the other cards on this list.

Its welcome offer is still plenty valuable, though. You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

That max offer could be worth up to $1,000 in Amex Travel rewards -- potentially even more if you transfer your points to some of Amex's travel partners.

Travel perks of the Amex Gold Card include:

$120 in annual Uber Cash: Get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you use an Amex Card.

A $100 hotel "experience" credit: Book two nights or more with The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Plus, with solid earning rates at restaurants and supermarkets and $120 in annual dining credits (terms apply), you can enjoy the Amex Gold Card at home, too.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Learn more in our Amex Gold Card review and see how to get started.