Earn Cash Back on Every Grocery Run -- Even When You Switch Stores

I don't know about you, but I'm not very loyal when it comes to grocery stores. Whole Foods one week, Kroger the next -- I like to go wherever (and whenever) inspiration strikes.

And if you're like me, you might be wondering if there's a credit card that can help you save on groceries. Luckily, you've got tons of options.

Here are three of my favorite grocery cards that can help you save today, no matter where you shop.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

When it comes to grocery rewards, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has been the undisputed king for a while.

With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, you'll get a fantastic 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1% after that). That's one of the best cash back rates I've seen on any card in any category.

It also earns:

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

The card comes with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) When you want simple cash back on every trip to the supermarket, it's tough to beat the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.

If you apply now, you can also get a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months. That's a great (and easy) way to get off on the right foot with your new card.