Earn Cash Back on Every Grocery Run -- Even When You Switch Stores
I don't know about you, but I'm not very loyal when it comes to grocery stores. Whole Foods one week, Kroger the next -- I like to go wherever (and whenever) inspiration strikes.
And if you're like me, you might be wondering if there's a credit card that can help you save on groceries. Luckily, you've got tons of options.
Here are three of my favorite grocery cards that can help you save today, no matter where you shop.
1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
When it comes to grocery rewards, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has been the undisputed king for a while.
With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, you'll get a fantastic 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1% after that). That's one of the best cash back rates I've seen on any card in any category.
It also earns:
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
The card comes with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) When you want simple cash back on every trip to the supermarket, it's tough to beat the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
If you apply now, you can also get a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months. That's a great (and easy) way to get off on the right foot with your new card.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
-
-
2. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Want strong cash back, but don't want to pay an annual fee? The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is the choice for you.
With the Amex Blue Cash Everyday, you'll earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1% after and on other purchases) for no annual fee (see rates and fees).
If you're like most people, groceries, gas, and online retail purchases are probably three of your biggest spending categories. Getting 3% back on these purchases on a card with no annual fee is pretty much a no-brainer.
Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 statement credit upon approval after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 6 months. Terms apply.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$200
-
-
-
3. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
The two Amex cards above are great options for grocery spending. But if you want a solid earning rate on groceries and everything else you buy, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the way to go.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy: groceries, yes, but also gas, shopping, travel, and more. That's basically the best flat rate you'll find -- and you'll get it for no annual fee.
You'll get a welcome offer that's super easy to earn, too: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
The other cards here rack up more on groceries specifically -- but if you want one catch-all card to rule them all, I say go with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It's my favorite credit card in my wallet for a reason.
Check out this full list of all our favorite cards for grocery and gas spending to compare more options.
