Earn Miles While You Work: Top Business Credit Cards for Travel

True story: My neighbor has over one million Alaska miles, which he uses to fly to Hawaii a few times a year. He owns a restaurant and puts nearly every expense on the right credit card to earn miles. That's the power of smart spending.

Whether you're booking team travel, buying equipment, or just paying for ads, the right business credit card can rack up rewards that actually feel like a reward.

Here are three of the best for earning miles while you work.

1. Sapphire Reserve for Business℠: Best for premium travel power

This newly launched Chase card is part of the Sapphire family. The Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) is built for entrepreneurs who want premium perks, top-tier travel rewards, and luxury every step of the way.

It's packed with over $2,500 in annual value, far exceeding the annual fee of $795. Here are the main perks:

Earning rate: 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours, 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct, 3x points on social media & search engine advertising, 1x on everything else

8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours, 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct, 3x points on social media & search engine advertising, 1x on everything else Travel credits: $300 annual travel credit, $500 Credit for stays with The Edit, $469 Priority Pass™ Select Membership, $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Fee Credit, and more

$300 annual travel credit, $500 Credit for stays with The Edit, $469 Priority Pass™ Select Membership, $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Fee Credit, and more Extras: $200 Google Workspace Credit, $400 ZipRecruiter Credit, $420 DoorDash Value, and even more

$200 Google Workspace Credit, $400 ZipRecruiter Credit, $420 DoorDash Value, and even more Welcome offer: Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening

Chase Ultimate Rewards® are some of the most flexible points around. This card helps you rack up massive points fast, especially if your business already spends on flights, travel, and client dinners.

Just be sure to weigh all the credits and benefits against the annual fee.