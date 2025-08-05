Earn Miles While You Work: Top Business Credit Cards for Travel
True story: My neighbor has over one million Alaska miles, which he uses to fly to Hawaii a few times a year. He owns a restaurant and puts nearly every expense on the right credit card to earn miles. That's the power of smart spending.
Whether you're booking team travel, buying equipment, or just paying for ads, the right business credit card can rack up rewards that actually feel like a reward.
Here are three of the best for earning miles while you work.
1. Sapphire Reserve for Business℠: Best for premium travel power
This newly launched Chase card is part of the Sapphire family. The Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) is built for entrepreneurs who want premium perks, top-tier travel rewards, and luxury every step of the way.
It's packed with over $2,500 in annual value, far exceeding the annual fee of $795. Here are the main perks:
- Earning rate: 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours, 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct, 3x points on social media & search engine advertising, 1x on everything else
- Travel credits: $300 annual travel credit, $500 Credit for stays with The Edit, $469 Priority Pass™ Select Membership, $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Fee Credit, and more
- Extras: $200 Google Workspace Credit, $400 ZipRecruiter Credit, $420 DoorDash Value, and even more
- Welcome offer: Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening
Chase Ultimate Rewards® are some of the most flexible points around. This card helps you rack up massive points fast, especially if your business already spends on flights, travel, and client dinners.
Just be sure to weigh all the credits and benefits against the annual fee.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
Flex for Business APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases.
More than $2,500 in annual value
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and with more than $2,500 in annual value, there's no competition.
Earn 200,000 bonus points
-
-
-
- Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and with more than $2,500 in annual value, there's no competition.
- Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
- Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
- Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
- Member FDIC
2. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for luxury travel and airline perks
If you're constantly in airports and want that elite treatment, this is the one. While the annual fee of $695 (see rates and fees) is hefty, the included perks here are no joke:
- Earning rate: 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, 1.5X points on purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year, and 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Airline perks: $200 annual airline fee credit, access to Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, and Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta
- Hotel upgrades: Includes Hilton Honors Gold Status, Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status
- Business & travel credits: Unlock over $2,000 in annual value with credits for services like Dell Technologies purchases, Indeed, Hilton statement credits, and more
- Welcome offer: 150,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $20,000 in the first 3 months
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Amex Membership Rewards points are incredibly valuable when transferred to airline partners. If your business puts in big spending and you want elevated travel experiences, this card helps you earn and redeem like a pro.
On American Express's Secure Website.
On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49% - 29.24% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 1.5X points (that’s an extra half point per dollar) on purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$695
Welcome Offer Welcome Offer: Earn 150,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
150,000 Membership Rewards® points
-
For businesses that prioritize premium travel perks and elite rewards, this is a top-tier choice. You’ll earn flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, along with 1.5X points on eligible large purchases. But what sets this card apart is the extensive list of travel benefits, including airport lounge access, annual travel credits, and a credit toward TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee reimbursement. While it comes with a higher annual fee, we think the luxury perks and exclusive rewards make it a valuable investment for frequent business travelers.
-
- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
-
- Welcome Offer: Earn 150,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer on the market as of 10/2024.
- Unlock over $2,000 in statement credits with business and travel benefits annually* on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply. Learn more. *After meeting qualifying spend thresholds
- New! Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- New! Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton For Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Benefit enrollment required.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1.5X points (that’s an extra half point per dollar) on purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Use the Business Platinum Card® and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- $695 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
3. Capital One Venture X Business: Best for simple, flexible miles
And lastly for one of my personal faves… The Capital One Venture X Business (see rates and fees) gives you straightforward earning and an almost immediate payback with annual credits.
It's the perfect business travel card for owners who want premium perks without having to micromanage bonus categories or jump through hoops to redeem rewards.
Here are the top perks included:
- Earning rate: 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One's travel booking site, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One's travel booking site, and 2X miles on all other purchases
- Travel Credit: Receive an annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
- Annual bonus: 10,000 bonus miles every year on your account anniversary
- Extras: Airport lounge access (Capital One + Priority Pass) to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide, no foreign transaction fees, and free employee cards
- Welcome offer: Earn 150,000 Miles after spending $30,000 in the first 3 months
You earn miles fast, and you can use them flexibly. Either redeem for statement credits to offset travel transactions, or transfer points to any of the 15+ travel loyalty partners.
Important note: This card has no pre-set spending limit and your balance must always be paid off in full every month. Perfect for established businesses that have no need to finance purchases. The annual fee is $395 (see rates and fees).
Which one should you choose?
Here's a quick breakdown depending on how your business spends:
- Go with the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ if you value top-notch travel portals, dining multipliers, and powerful airline transfers.
- Pick The Business Platinum Card® from American Express if you fly often, love lounges, and want to squeeze luxury out of every mile.
- Choose the Capital One Venture X Business if you want flexible, flat-rate miles and an easy path to travel rewards. Remember you need to pay off your balance in full every month with this card.
Want even more ideas? Check out our full list of best business credit cards for travel of 2025.
