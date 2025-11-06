Earn up to 6% Cash Back on Groceries: Why Paying an Annual Fee Is Worth It
There's no shortage of cards out there that earn solid rewards on grocery spending. But in my opinion, there's only one that reigns supreme: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
With 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, plus other great earning rates, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can turn everyday shopping into huge rewards. I've written about credit cards for years, and 6% is one of the best cash back rates I've ever seen in any category.
Here are some other reasons why Motley Fool Money named the Amex Blue Cash Preferred the Best Card for Groceries of 2025.
Great earning rates and a solid welcome offer
First things first: The earning rate on groceries.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. That means if you max out that category, you'll earn $360 back every year -- and any grocery spending after that will still earn 1% back.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's other earning rates are strong, too:
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
Altogether, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's earning rates make it a great option for families -- or anyone who spends a lot on groceries, streaming, gas, and transit.
The card's current welcome bonus can add some solid value, too. Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.
Ready to earn 6% on U.S. supermarket spending and an easy $250 in rewards? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Other perks that add solid value
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred doesn't stop at strong earning rates and a nice welcome offer. You'll also get:
- A $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
- $120 a year in streaming credits: Up to $10 per month when paying for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions.
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; (a 19.74%-28.74% Variable APR applies after).
- Straightforward redemption for statement credits.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Personally, I hate jumping through hoops to get value from a credit card -- I love rewards that are easy to redeem and use. In that way, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred delivers once again.
And if you're a big-time streamer like me -- or want a 0% intro APR offer for a full year -- you can get even more value out of this card.
Should you apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred?
Anyone who spends a lot on groceries, gas, streaming, and transit -- meaning, basically everyone -- can find value with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
Combine the $250 welcome bonus with, say, $200 in grocery earnings, and you've got almost $500 in rewards in your first year. That means you've already justified the annual fee for the next five years.
Throw in $120 a year in streaming credits, and it's easy to see why the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a winner.
