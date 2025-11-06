Earn up to 6% Cash Back on Groceries: Why Paying an Annual Fee Is Worth It

There's no shortage of cards out there that earn solid rewards on grocery spending. But in my opinion, there's only one that reigns supreme: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.

With 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, plus other great earning rates, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can turn everyday shopping into huge rewards. I've written about credit cards for years, and 6% is one of the best cash back rates I've ever seen in any category.

Here are some other reasons why Motley Fool Money named the Amex Blue Cash Preferred the Best Card for Groceries of 2025.

Great earning rates and a solid welcome offer

First things first: The earning rate on groceries.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. That means if you max out that category, you'll earn $360 back every year -- and any grocery spending after that will still earn 1% back.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's other earning rates are strong, too:

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

Altogether, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's earning rates make it a great option for families -- or anyone who spends a lot on groceries, streaming, gas, and transit.

The card's current welcome bonus can add some solid value, too. Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.

Ready to earn 6% on U.S. supermarket spending and an easy $250 in rewards? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.