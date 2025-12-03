Ending Dec. 8: Earn a $200 Cash Bonus Plus a $100 Travel Credit With This Capital One Card
One of my favorite credit cards has a limited-time offer that you need to know about.
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering an easy boosted bonus for new members until Dec. 8. On top of that, it has no annual fee and some of the best cash back rewards of any credit card.
Read on to learn more about the bonus and how this card could earn you hundreds of dollars every year.
A travel credit and a cash bonus
Until Dec. 8, new Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card holders have access to a limited-time welcome offer: Earn up to $300 in welcome bonuses with a limited-time $100 Capital One Travel credit, plus earn $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening.
That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen for a welcome bonus with a total $300 value.
Generous cash back rewards
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns cash back on a lot of everyday spending:
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
The real standout is unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores. If you spend over $1,000 per month on groceries, this is an amazing deal.
There are credit cards that pay more than 3% cash back on grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) , but most of them…
- Pay only 1% cash back once you hit a spending cap (usually about $500 a month)
- Charge an annual fee
With no annual fee or spending cap, the Capital One Savor card is a better value if you spend a lot on groceries. As an example, if you spend $1,200 a month on groceries, the Capital One Savor card will earn you $432 in a year.
The other cash back categories are on par with some of the best no-annual-fee cards, too. If you spend $300 a month at restaurants, that's another $108 in cash back every year.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $300 in welcome bonuses with a limited-time $100 Capital One Travel credit, plus earn $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening
Earn $300 in welcome bonuses
-
Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Score $300 in welcome bonuses with a limited-time $100 Capital One Travel credit, plus earn $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.99% - 28.99% Variable), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn $300 in welcome bonuses. Enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn a $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.99% - 28.99% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
What's the catch?
The Capital One Savor card only has one drawback: The 3% "grocery store" category does not include superstores, like Walmart, Target, and Costco. (This is standard for grocery cards.)
Supermarkets are included, though. Think popular chains like Kroger, Meijer, ALDI, Safeway, Whole Foods, etc.
Otherwise? The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is truly an excellent value for anybody with a big monthly grocery bill. I research credit cards on a daily basis, and I'd sign up in a heartbeat if I spent $1,000+ per month at grocery stores.
Sound good to you? Then you should apply to get your cash bonus and Capital One Travel credit before the limited-time offer ends. Click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card today.
Our Research Expert