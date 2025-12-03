Ending Dec. 8: Earn a $200 Cash Bonus Plus a $100 Travel Credit With This Capital One Card

One of my favorite credit cards has a limited-time offer that you need to know about.

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering an easy boosted bonus for new members until Dec. 8. On top of that, it has no annual fee and some of the best cash back rewards of any credit card.

Read on to learn more about the bonus and how this card could earn you hundreds of dollars every year.

A travel credit and a cash bonus

Until Dec. 8, new Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card holders have access to a limited-time welcome offer: Earn up to $300 in welcome bonuses with a limited-time $100 Capital One Travel credit, plus earn $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening.

That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen for a welcome bonus with a total $300 value.

Generous cash back rewards

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns cash back on a lot of everyday spending:

8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

1% cash back on all other purchases

The real standout is unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores. If you spend over $1,000 per month on groceries, this is an amazing deal.

There are credit cards that pay more than 3% cash back on grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) , but most of them…

Pay only 1% cash back once you hit a spending cap (usually about $500 a month)

Charge an annual fee

With no annual fee or spending cap, the Capital One Savor card is a better value if you spend a lot on groceries. As an example, if you spend $1,200 a month on groceries, the Capital One Savor card will earn you $432 in a year.

The other cash back categories are on par with some of the best no-annual-fee cards, too. If you spend $300 a month at restaurants, that's another $108 in cash back every year.