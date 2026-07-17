Ending Soon: Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Offering 100,000 Points Right Now -- Here's Who Should Apply
The new and improved Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is easily my favorite travel card available today -- and the current welcome bonus is just one reason why.
Right now, for a little while longer, new users can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- tied for the biggest welcome bonus in the card's history. That's alongside a bevy of new and updated perks, making the $95 card more valuable than it's ever been.
Here's what to know about the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred, its limited-time bonus, and who it's right for.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: How much is the bonus worth?
The Chase Sapphire Preferred's current bonus can net you 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, since Chase Ultimate Rewards points are valued at a baseline of $0.01 apiece.
But if you transfer those same points to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners, you can get even more value. That means spending $5,000 could net you as much as $1,500 in travel rewards if you play your card(s) right -- whether you want to save on a long-haul flight or a weekend hotel getaway.
For a card with a $95 annual fee, that math is hard to beat. You're getting a bonus worth at least 10 times the card's yearly cost. This offer is ending soon though, so you'll have to apply fast if you want to land it.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: Who's eligible for the limited-time bonus?
You can't earn this top sign-up bonus if you already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred open, and you likely won't qualify if you've ever earned a Chase Sapphire Preferred welcome bonus before -- even if you've since closed the card.
Chase also enforces its 5/24 rule here: if you've opened five or more credit cards from any issuer in the past 24 months, you likely won't be approved for the card at all.
On the plus side, Chase changed its eligibility rules earlier this year, and holding a Chase Sapphire Reserve® no longer disqualifies you from earning the Chase Sapphire Preferred's bonus. Just keep in mind you'll still need good to excellent credit to have a real shot at approval.
Who should apply for the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred?
Bottom line: Pretty much anyone who travels even once or twice a year.
The bonus is one of the best you'll find at the Chase Sapphire Preferred's price point. But with its recent refresh, the card also comes with:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years
- Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value, terms apply)
- Complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders)
Last month's update added new earning rates on gas, EV charging, and vacation rentals, plus the Global Entry and Apple TV perks. It also doubled the value of the annual Chase Travel hotel credit (it used to be worth $50).
If you use, literally, even one of those statement credits, you're covering the annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Preferred. That's how easy it is to save with this card -- and that's why I recommend it so highly. Other top travel cards might help you save more, but basically none of them make it so easy to recoup your costs.
Still not sold? Check our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review for a closer look and find out if it's right for you today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.