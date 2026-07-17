Ending Soon: Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Offering 100,000 Points Right Now -- Here's Who Should Apply

The new and improved Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is easily my favorite travel card available today -- and the current welcome bonus is just one reason why.

Right now, for a little while longer, new users can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- tied for the biggest welcome bonus in the card's history. That's alongside a bevy of new and updated perks, making the $95 card more valuable than it's ever been.

Here's what to know about the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred, its limited-time bonus, and who it's right for.

Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: How much is the bonus worth?

The Chase Sapphire Preferred's current bonus can net you 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, since Chase Ultimate Rewards points are valued at a baseline of $0.01 apiece.

But if you transfer those same points to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners, you can get even more value. That means spending $5,000 could net you as much as $1,500 in travel rewards if you play your card(s) right -- whether you want to save on a long-haul flight or a weekend hotel getaway.

For a card with a $95 annual fee, that math is hard to beat. You're getting a bonus worth at least 10 times the card's yearly cost. This offer is ending soon though, so you'll have to apply fast if you want to land it.