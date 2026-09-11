Last Chance: Get $1,000 Bonus Cash Back With the Chase Ink Business Cash Card

Want to earn $1,000 on a business card that costs nothing to hold onto? The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) could be for you -- but you'll have to act fast. For months, the Chase Ink Business Cash has offered a great elevated sign-up bonus, but Chase has announced that it's ending soon: the offer will officially end on Sept. 17, 2026 at 9 a.m. EST. If you're serious about squeezing the most value out of a business card, now's the time to apply. Here's what to know about what the Chase Ink Business Cash has to offer, plus another great option worth looking at. Land a $1,000 bonus on the Chase Ink Business Cash while you still can Right now with the Chase Ink Business Cash, and you can earn a $1,000 cash back bonus after spending $8,000 on the card within 4 months of opening it. Compare that to the card's typical $750 bonus, and you're looking at a $250 jump -- 33% more value. We know that this deal is in its final days. It will expire on Sept. 17, 2026 at 9 a.m. EST. In all likelihood, the bonus will go back to its $750 norm at that time. The good news? The elevated bonus still has the reasonable $8,000 spend requirement. Whatever you're spending on your business card will likely count toward that big welcome bonus.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer will end 9 AM EST on 9/17/2026. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back Bottom Line If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big cash back sign-up bonus Office supply store rewards Internet, cable, and phone service rewards 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Low caps on bonus categories No balance transfer offer Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months. Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership. No Annual Fee 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases Member FDIC



Earn 5% cash back on office supplies, internet, and more The Chase Ink Business Cash is more than just a great welcome bonus though. It also pays 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, plus 2% on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Everything else earns a flat 1%. That structure is a big reason Motley Fool Money crowned it our pick for Best Business Credit Card of 2026 -- it rewards the exact expenses many small businesses carry month after month. There's also no annual fee to weigh against those rewards, and a 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases gives you breathing room if you need to pay down big expenses gradually. Once that window closes, the ongoing APR settles into a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable range -- plan around it before it sneaks up on you. Want a great flat rate instead? Get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited If tracking bonus categories sounds like more hassle than it's worth, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited (see rates and fees) takes a simpler approach. It's currently offering the same limited-time bonus: Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. So you're not giving anything up on that front. But instead of bonus categories, it offers a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- no caps, no rotating categories, nothing to track. For businesses whose spending jumps around from month to month -- one month it's inventory, the next it's ad spending -- that flexibility can beat out the Chase Ink Business Cash. It really comes down to whether your expenses cluster in the Chase Ink Business Cash's bonus categories or bounce all over the place.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer will end 9 AM EST on 9/17/2026. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back Bottom Line This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big cash back sign-up bonus Competitive cash back rate Great intro APR No annual fee Free employee cards No bonus categories Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business No Annual Fee Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control. Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information. 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Member FDIC

