Ending Soon: Here's the Easiest Credit Card Bonus to Claim in January

Published on Jan. 1, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Want to earn maybe the easiest $300 you'll ever make? With the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), you can -- but you'll have to act fast.

Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn $300 cash back by spending $500 in the first 3 months of card opening. If you're like most people, you can probably hit that in just a few weeks with everyday purchases like groceries and gas.

This limited-time offer is ending soon, though, so you'll have to hurry if you want to earn it. Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® before you hit apply.

Strong rewards on everyday purchases, plus 0% intro APR

Aside from the straightforward welcome bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also comes with some great ongoing earning rates.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time offer

Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.49% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $300 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

You'll get:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

There's no annual fee to worry about with this card, either -- just simple cash back on everything you buy.

Looking to pay off high-interest debt? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great choice for that, too. It comes with 0% introductory APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. (A regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after.)

There's a balance transfer fee to consider: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. After that: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Get approved today to start earning an easy $300

When you're in need of a simple, flexible cash back card with a great bonus to boot, Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a fantastic choice. I have this card myself, and especially love earning 3% cash back every time I eat out (which is a lot).

Add in its great welcome bonus, 0% intro APR offer, and $0 annual fee, and it's definitely a card I can recommend to anyone and everyone. Just consider yourself the latest person.

Ready to get started? Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.