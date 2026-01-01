Ending Soon: Here's the Easiest Credit Card Bonus to Claim in January
Want to earn maybe the easiest $300 you'll ever make? With the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), you can -- but you'll have to act fast.
Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn $300 cash back by spending $500 in the first 3 months of card opening. If you're like most people, you can probably hit that in just a few weeks with everyday purchases like groceries and gas.
This limited-time offer is ending soon, though, so you'll have to hurry if you want to earn it. Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® before you hit apply.
Strong rewards on everyday purchases, plus 0% intro APR
Aside from the straightforward welcome bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also comes with some great ongoing earning rates.
Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $300 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
There's no annual fee to worry about with this card, either -- just simple cash back on everything you buy.
Looking to pay off high-interest debt? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great choice for that, too. It comes with 0% introductory APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. (A regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after.)
There's a balance transfer fee to consider: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. After that: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Get approved today to start earning an easy $300
When you're in need of a simple, flexible cash back card with a great bonus to boot, Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a fantastic choice. I have this card myself, and especially love earning 3% cash back every time I eat out (which is a lot).
Add in its great welcome bonus, 0% intro APR offer, and $0 annual fee, and it's definitely a card I can recommend to anyone and everyone. Just consider yourself the latest person.
Ready to get started? Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply now.
Our Research Expert