Most credit cards make you pay hundreds of dollars in annual fees to unlock solid perks and earn a great welcome bonus. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) isn't one of them, especially with its current limited-time offer.

Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value

All together, that's more than $1,000 in travel value -- all on a card with just a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). If "bang for your buck" is what you're looking for, you can't do much better right now than the Capital One Venture Card's welcome offer.

Here's what to know and how to apply.

Capital One Venture Card: What's new about this offer?

To clarify, the 75,000-mile bonus (after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months) isn't new -- that's been the Capital One Venture Card's standard offer for months. What changed is the travel credit stacked on top of it, an additional $300 stays credit to use on hotels and vacation rentals bookings through Capital One Travel.

Capital One ran a $250 version of this same offer earlier this year, so the jump to enjoy a $300 stays credit is a nice $50 bump. Just keep in mind that the credit only applies to hotel and vacation rental bookings made through Capital One Travel, so it won't offset a flight or a rental car. It also can't be put toward other redemption options like cash back or gift cards.

Capital One miles are worth a bare minimum of $0.01 each for standard travel redemptions, which means 75,000 miles works out to $750. Stack the one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit on top, and you're looking at more than $1,000 in travel value in your first cardholder year. That's more than 10 times the $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) if you earn the early spend bonus.