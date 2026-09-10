Enjoy a $300 Stays Credit and Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card's New Limited-Time Offer
Most credit cards make you pay hundreds of dollars in annual fees to unlock solid perks and earn a great welcome bonus. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) isn't one of them, especially with its current limited-time offer.
Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value
All together, that's more than $1,000 in travel value -- all on a card with just a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). If "bang for your buck" is what you're looking for, you can't do much better right now than the Capital One Venture Card's welcome offer.
Here's what to know and how to apply.
Capital One Venture Card: What's new about this offer?
To clarify, the 75,000-mile bonus (after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months) isn't new -- that's been the Capital One Venture Card's standard offer for months. What changed is the travel credit stacked on top of it, an additional $300 stays credit to use on hotels and vacation rentals bookings through Capital One Travel.
Capital One ran a $250 version of this same offer earlier this year, so the jump to enjoy a $300 stays credit is a nice $50 bump. Just keep in mind that the credit only applies to hotel and vacation rental bookings made through Capital One Travel, so it won't offset a flight or a rental car. It also can't be put toward other redemption options like cash back or gift cards.
Capital One miles are worth a bare minimum of $0.01 each for standard travel redemptions, which means 75,000 miles works out to $750. Stack the one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit on top, and you're looking at more than $1,000 in travel value in your first cardholder year. That's more than 10 times the $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) if you earn the early spend bonus.
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Earn a one-time $300 Capital One Travel credit plus 75,000 bonus miles -- that's valued at more than $1,000 towards travel!Enjoy a one-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses with a limited-time $300 Capital One Travel stays credit, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening—that's more than $1,000 in travel value
Earn more than $1,000 in Travel Bonuses
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This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. Plus, for a limited time, enjoy $300 to use on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
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- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $300 to use on hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening – that’s more than $1,000 in travel value
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
Is the Capital One Venture Card worth it beyond the bonus?
Yes -- for most people who travel even occasionally. That's because the card comes with:
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on every purchase
- A statement credit of up to $120 to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- A $50 experience credit on every Lifestyle Collection booking, plus perks like room upgrades, early-check in, and late checkout when available
If you use the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit in your first year, you've practically offset the annual fee for your first year. Plus, 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel is a great return, and 2X miles on every purchase is one of the best flat rates you'll find anywhere.
Premium cards offer more perks, yes, but most of them have much higher annual fees. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), for example, charges a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) for perks like:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
- A $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every card account anniversary (worth $100 in travel)
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
That's a great lineup of perks, but only if you use them. And believe it or not, the Capital One Venture Card's (see rates and fees) current bonus actually outshines the one on the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees).
If you're weighing the Capital One Venture Card (see rates and fees) against other options, it's worth a look at the best travel credit cards we recommend right now. But for a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), you won't find many better welcome offers to earn than the Capital One Venture Card's current one.
Just make sure you apply soon, because this offer won't last forever!
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.