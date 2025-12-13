Everyone Said Amex Owned Travel, Until the Capital One Venture X Stole the Crown
For years, the American Express Platinum Card® was the status symbol of travel. Lounge access, hotel upgrades, and that satisfying metal click at the counter all defined what luxury looked like.
But lately, something's changed. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) quietly built a travel experience that's simpler and, in many ways, better.
A simpler path to luxury
Where Amex spreads its perks across dozens of credits and fine print, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card keeps it clean. You pay a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) and get:
- $300 in annual travel credits for bookings through Capital One Travel
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary (worth $100 toward travel)
- Access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™ lounges
It's straightforward value you don't have to chase. For most travelers, that clarity alone is worth the switch.
A recent trip is all it takes to see the difference. Book a $600 flight through Capital One Travel, get $300 credited back instantly, and earn 5X miles on the rest. Add free lounge access while you wait at the gate, and you've practically made up the card's annual fee in one booking.
That doesn't even include the limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. Worth $1,000 toward travel, this is one of the most lucrative limited-time offers you'll find.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that already offset the $395 annual fee.
Add a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Why the Capital One Venture X Card wins travelers over
The difference shows up once you start using it. Capital One's app makes it easy to book and redeem rewards in minutes. Miles post quickly, transfers are smooth, and you can share or gift miles without hassle.
There's no guessing which perk applies where. Every dollar you spend earns miles that can go toward real travel, not just airline fees or niche merchants.
You still get premium treatment with lounges, elite hotel status, and travel protections, but without managing a spreadsheet of credits. It's really no surprise why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card just won our 2026 award for Best Travel Credit Card.
Value that compounds
Between the annual travel credit and bonus miles, most cardholders could offset the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) before they even travel. Add in 2X miles on every purchase and the math gets hard to ignore. Read our more in-depth review to see if you want to apply today.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card turns everyday spending into flight upgrades and hotel nights without needing to learn a new system. It's the rare premium card that feels designed for actual travelers, not points hobbyists.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here