Everyone Wants the Award-Winning 2026 Travel Card That's Half the Cost of Amex Platinum

When we set out to name our Best Travel Credit Card for 2026, premium cards from Chase, Amex, and Citi all made strong cases. But one stood out for offering the same luxury experience with a fraction of the hassle: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).

It doesn't hide value behind confusing credits or narrow categories. It gives you simple, automatic rewards on everything you buy, and enough built-in perks to cover its annual fee several times over.

Earn 2X miles on everything you buy

Most travel cards only reward you when you use them for travel. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card breaks that mold.

You'll earn:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Earning double miles on everyday spending is rare among premium cards. With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you don't need to track rotating categories or move money around to get value. You just use it, and the rewards stack up.