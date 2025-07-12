Feeling Buried by Credit Card Debt? You Could Pay Zero Interest Until 2027
Credit card debt can feel like a weight that won't let up, especially with interest piling on each month. It's hard to get ahead when you're stuck paying double-digit interest rates.
If you're tired of watching your payments disappear into interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a way out. Right now, you can lock in 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, giving you until 2027 to pay down your balance without interest adding to your stress.
And there's no annual fee to worry about.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How much you could save
Let's say you have $10,000 in credit card debt at 21% interest, paying $500 a month. You'd be looking at a little over two years of payments and almost $2,500 in interest -- and that's if you don't add more to your balance.
Transferring that debt to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and making the same monthly payment could allow you to pay it off in 20 months with zero interest (with a whole month remaining on the 0% intro APR offer). You'd pay a 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee ($500 on $10,000), but you'd still save a couple thousand in interest and get out of debt sooner, helping you finally get ahead.
Why this card is different
This isn't a flashy rewards card. It's a tool for people who want to stop interest from swallowing their finances. In addition to an intro APR, the card offers cellphone protection (up to $600 if you pay your phone bill with the card, $25 deductible).
That's it, and for many people, that's exactly what they need right now: more time, less interest, and a path to being debt-free.
If you're ready to stop feeling buried and start making progress, you can apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card here to take advantage of the generous intro APR offer.
Another option if you want rewards too
If you don't need 21 months to pay down your debt, there are other no-fee cards that offer shorter 0% intro APR periods while letting you earn cash back:
Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)
- 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 3%-5% cash back on bonus categories, plus 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Use your 0% window wisely
When you're trying to get ahead of credit card debt, interest can feel like quicksand. A 0% intro APR offer gives you a chance to climb out -- but you need a clear plan.
Here's how to make it work:
- Watch for fees. Most cards charge a 3%–5% fee when you transfer a balance. Even with that, the savings can be huge.
- Pay it off before interest kicks in. Once the promo period ends, your rate could jump to 20% or more.
- Know your credit score. You'll usually need a score of 670+ to qualify, but many issuers let you check your chances with no impact on your credit.
If you're feeling stuck, this kind of offer could be the fresh start you've been waiting for. The key is to use the interest-free window to take control -- and not look back. Check out all our favorite balance transfer credit cards here to find the right fit for you.
