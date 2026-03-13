Fighting Off Credit Card Debt? Here's the First Thing You Should Do in March 2026

I've had some friends and family members deal with credit card debt -- and it's the worst. It can feel like fighting an uphill battle: As soon as you pay off your balance, you find that there's more piling up.

Luckily, there's an easy way to hit the pause button: A top balance transfer card, which lets you pay off debt at 0% interest for almost two whole years.

Here's what to know about balance transfers, how they work, and my favorite balance transfer card available now.

What is a balance transfer?

Balance transfers might seem like some sort of financial voodoo, but they're actually pretty simple. They also make good financial sense for lenders and borrowers. Here's how they work:

You land a balance transfer card with a long 0% intro APR offer.

The issuer of your new card pays off your existing debt for you, then "moves" it to your new card. In doing so, they'll charge you a "balance transfer fee" -- around 3% to 5% of the amount you transferred.

Now, you can pay off your debt at 0% interest for months, usually a year or more. So you're saving a ton on interest, and the issuer is making money with the balance transfer fee (plus interest, if you still owe a balance once your intro offer ends).

It's a win-win for everyone -- especially you. You'll go from paying an interest rate of 20% or more to paying a one-time fee of 3%-5% -- and no interest for 12 months or more.

Just keep in mind that issuers generally won't let you move a balance from the same issuer -- like, from one Citi card to another. If you're carrying debt on a Citi card, make sure you get a balance transfer card from a different issuer.

Ready to see how much you can save? See our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.

Our top balance transfer card: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

For the absolute cream of the balance-transfer crop, consider the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It won our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.

With it, you'll get:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies)

Up to $600 of cellphone protection when you pay with your card, after a $25 deductible

$0 annual fee

When it comes to saving on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a strong one-two punch. It's got one of the longest intro APR offers you can find, and it applies to both balance transfers and upcoming purchases. That's a combo that's pretty tough to beat.