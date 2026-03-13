Fighting Off Credit Card Debt? Here's the First Thing You Should Do in March 2026
I've had some friends and family members deal with credit card debt -- and it's the worst. It can feel like fighting an uphill battle: As soon as you pay off your balance, you find that there's more piling up.
Luckily, there's an easy way to hit the pause button: A top balance transfer card, which lets you pay off debt at 0% interest for almost two whole years.
Here's what to know about balance transfers, how they work, and my favorite balance transfer card available now.
What is a balance transfer?
Balance transfers might seem like some sort of financial voodoo, but they're actually pretty simple. They also make good financial sense for lenders and borrowers. Here's how they work:
- You land a balance transfer card with a long 0% intro APR offer.
- The issuer of your new card pays off your existing debt for you, then "moves" it to your new card. In doing so, they'll charge you a "balance transfer fee" -- around 3% to 5% of the amount you transferred.
- Now, you can pay off your debt at 0% interest for months, usually a year or more. So you're saving a ton on interest, and the issuer is making money with the balance transfer fee (plus interest, if you still owe a balance once your intro offer ends).
It's a win-win for everyone -- especially you. You'll go from paying an interest rate of 20% or more to paying a one-time fee of 3%-5% -- and no interest for 12 months or more.
Just keep in mind that issuers generally won't let you move a balance from the same issuer -- like, from one Citi card to another. If you're carrying debt on a Citi card, make sure you get a balance transfer card from a different issuer.
Ready to see how much you can save? See our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
Our top balance transfer card: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
For the absolute cream of the balance-transfer crop, consider the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It won our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.
With it, you'll get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies)
- Up to $600 of cellphone protection when you pay with your card, after a $25 deductible
- $0 annual fee
When it comes to saving on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a strong one-two punch. It's got one of the longest intro APR offers you can find, and it applies to both balance transfers and upcoming purchases. That's a combo that's pretty tough to beat.
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card right for you?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is basically a debt-management tool, not an everyday rewards card. It's for people who are focused on avoiding interest as long as possible.
The downside: The card doesn't offer any rewards or notable perks. If you're not in serious debt, it won't do much for you -- maybe you want one of the top rewards credit cards instead.
If you are in debt, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars during that interest-free window.
Consider it if you:
- Want to pay off existing credit card debt
- Hope to finance a large upcoming purchase
- Prefer a simple option with a $0 annual fee
- Don't care about earning credit card rewards (at least for the time being)
Want to pay no interest for almost two whole years? Click here to learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today.
