Fly Out of Dallas a Lot? These 2 Cards Get You Into Fancy Lounges

Back in 2021 I had an accidental job interview in an airport lounge. I was flying home from New York City after a meeting with a finance company, and I bumped into one of the partners at the airport with a similar flight time as me. My American Express Platinum Card® at the time let me into the Centurion Lounge with a guest, so I brought him in as a plus-one and we hung out there for about two hours.

In that airport lounge, we went from a light chit-chat about work to a much deeper conversation about how I might be able to help his podcast launch a money newsletter. A few weeks later, he was my new boss! I won't say it was the lounge specifically that got me the job -- but the space, the privacy, and the time we had to actually connect was a huge part of it.

Lounges might be a quick pop-in for a free drink when you've got 30 minutes to kill. Or they might host a life-changing meeting like my experience.

Either way, if you fly out of DFW with any regularity, getting into two of the fanciest lounges isn't that hard. Here are two credit cards I'd point any Dallas-based traveler toward.

1. The American Express Platinum Card® -- our 2026 best card for lounge access

My team at Motley Fool Money just named the Platinum Card® our Best Card for Lounge Access of 2026, because the lounge network it unlocks is the deepest of any premium travel card that we've found.

The DFW Centurion Lounge sits in Terminal D near Gate D12. It's built around a locally-inspired food and beverage menu, premium spirits, beer, and wine, plus shower suites for freshening up between flights. There's a dedicated children's room for travelers with kids, conference rooms for getting work done, printers and copiers, complimentary wifi, and flight monitors throughout the space.

There's more on the way, too. In April 2026, Amex announced a $35 million renovation that will expand the DFW lounge by roughly 50% -- adding a second full-service bar, a new dining area, more seating, and a walk-up ice cream window. The expansion is expected to wrap by 2027, and the lounge will stay open during construction.

Beyond Centurion, the Platinum Card® gets you into Delta Sky Club locations when you're flying Delta (there's one in Terminal E at DFW), plus Priority Pass lounges and a handful of partner networks. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

The total lounge network sits at 1,550+ lounges worldwide for the Platinum Card®.

The card carries an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), but the lounge access alone justifies it for frequent flyers. The full benefits package is valued at over $3,500 per Amex, with annual credits across hotels, dining, Uber, and more.