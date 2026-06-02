Fly Out of Dallas a Lot? These 2 Cards Get You Into Fancy Lounges
Back in 2021 I had an accidental job interview in an airport lounge. I was flying home from New York City after a meeting with a finance company, and I bumped into one of the partners at the airport with a similar flight time as me. My American Express Platinum Card® at the time let me into the Centurion Lounge with a guest, so I brought him in as a plus-one and we hung out there for about two hours.
In that airport lounge, we went from a light chit-chat about work to a much deeper conversation about how I might be able to help his podcast launch a money newsletter. A few weeks later, he was my new boss! I won't say it was the lounge specifically that got me the job -- but the space, the privacy, and the time we had to actually connect was a huge part of it.
Lounges might be a quick pop-in for a free drink when you've got 30 minutes to kill. Or they might host a life-changing meeting like my experience.
Either way, if you fly out of DFW with any regularity, getting into two of the fanciest lounges isn't that hard. Here are two credit cards I'd point any Dallas-based traveler toward.
1. The American Express Platinum Card® -- our 2026 best card for lounge access
My team at Motley Fool Money just named the Platinum Card® our Best Card for Lounge Access of 2026, because the lounge network it unlocks is the deepest of any premium travel card that we've found.
The DFW Centurion Lounge sits in Terminal D near Gate D12. It's built around a locally-inspired food and beverage menu, premium spirits, beer, and wine, plus shower suites for freshening up between flights. There's a dedicated children's room for travelers with kids, conference rooms for getting work done, printers and copiers, complimentary wifi, and flight monitors throughout the space.
There's more on the way, too. In April 2026, Amex announced a $35 million renovation that will expand the DFW lounge by roughly 50% -- adding a second full-service bar, a new dining area, more seating, and a walk-up ice cream window. The expansion is expected to wrap by 2027, and the lounge will stay open during construction.
Beyond Centurion, the Platinum Card® gets you into Delta Sky Club locations when you're flying Delta (there's one in Terminal E at DFW), plus Priority Pass lounges and a handful of partner networks. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
The total lounge network sits at 1,550+ lounges worldwide for the Platinum Card®.
The card carries an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), but the lounge access alone justifies it for frequent flyers. The full benefits package is valued at over $3,500 per Amex, with annual credits across hotels, dining, Uber, and more.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card -- our 2026 best overall travel card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the card I personally carry as my daily driver, and it just won our Best Overall Travel Card of 2026.
The Capital One Lounge at DFW (in Terminal D near Gate D22) has the local Texas character built into the experience. The food and drink program partners with regional names like 3 Nations Brewing, Cultivar Coffee Roasting, Nickel City, and The Cookie Society. I'm a huge craft beer fan so local breweries are music to my ears!
It also has 55 pieces of original artwork from Dallas-Fort Worth artists on display throughout the space, a cycling and yoga room with Peloton bikes, shower suites, and relaxation rooms with blankets and eye covers.
The Capital One Venture X Card also includes unlimited Priority Pass access at participating locations and Capital One Lounge access. Total network: 1,300+ lounges.
The annual fee for this card is $395 (see rates and fees). But you get a $300 annual credit toward Capital One Travel bookings, plus 10,000 anniversary miles each year (worth $100 in travel). Using those two perks alone can effectively offset the fee -- one of the main reasons I chose it as my main travel card.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
One more lounge on the horizon
If you're a Chase credit card loyalist, there's good news brewing at DFW too. Chase has been rolling out its own lounge network at major U.S. airports, and Dallas Fort Worth is on the upcoming list. No firm open date yet, but it's coming. Worth keeping on your radar if you're already deep in the Chase ecosystem.
The bottom line
My airport lounge experience in New York City turned into a job that paid me to write articles like this one. Not every lounge visit will be like that of course. But lounges give you space to relax, decent food, and the kind of quiet that lets a real conversation go somewhere.
If you fly out of DFW with any regularity, one of these two cards is the difference between treating the airport as something to endure and treating it as an extension of your day.
See all the top credit cards for lounge access in 2026 and find your best match.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here