Fly to Hawaii for Free With These 3 Credit Cards

KEY POINTS The right travel credit cards can cover the full cost of a flight to Hawaii through welcome bonuses and rewards.

Cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Amex Platinum Card, and Chase Sapphire Reserve offer welcome bonuses worth $750 or more toward travel.

Other rewards make these cards worth keeping for years.

A round-trip flight to Hawaii can cost $500 or more -- but the right credit card might be able to cover the entire cost. Many travel cards offer big sign-up bonuses, statement credits, and rewards that could save you hundreds (or thousands) on travel. Here are three credit cards that can help you score a free flight to Honolulu just by getting the welcome offer and making your usual purchases. 1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Annual fee: $95 Those 60,000 bonus points are worth up to $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. And that's not including the regular points you'll rack up through spending. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) earns: 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

2X points on all other travel

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

1X points on other purchases Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel. They can also be transferred to airline partners like Southwest, United, or British Airways. Pro tip: Look for airline transfer deals where your points may go even further. What are you waiting for? Travel points are waiting. Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card now. 2. The Platinum Card® from American Express

Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Terms apply

Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Terms apply Annual fee: $695 (see rates and fees) If that annual fee looks scary, fear not: This card more than makes up for it. The welcome offer alone is worth at least $800 (in our estimations) toward travel -- and potentially more if you transfer your points to certain airlines. You'll also enjoy access to more than 1,400 airport lounges, which is easily worth several hundred dollars a year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. On top of that, the Amex Platinum Card offers more than $1,500 in statement credits for purchases including: CLEAR Plus membership

TSA PreCheck or Global Entry enrollment

Digital entertainment (includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+)

Walmart+ membership

Airline fees

Terms apply; enrollment may be required You'll earn tons of points for your travel spending, too: 5X points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points for prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

Terms apply If you take full advantage of the perks, then that annual fee looks like a bargain -- and you'll be enjoying a free flight to Hawaii in no time. Apply for The Platinum Card® from American Express today. 3. Chase Sapphire Reserve®

