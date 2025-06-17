Fly to London for Free With These 3 Credit Cards
My trip to London was one of the best experiences of my life. This city has it all -- bustling markets, beautiful parks, awe-inspiring architecture, world-class food, and endless entertainment.
If only it were cheaper to get there. A round-trip flight to Heathrow (LHR) usually costs $600 or more from most U.S. hubs. But the right travel credit card could cover the entire cost -- just for signing up and using it for your regular expenses.
With generous welcome offers and travel rewards, these three cards offer enough value to fly across the Atlantic for free.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.
5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
60,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 25% more value when booking through Chase Travel. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
- Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Welcome offer value: up to $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
- Annual fee: $95
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of our favorite travel cards for good reason. Its annual fee is relatively low, but it still offers tons of value.
Here are the top perks:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel
- 1X points on other purchases
- Up to $50 in annual statement credits for hotels booked through Chase Travel
- Points are worth 25% more when redeemed through Chase Travel
Points can be transferred to airline partners like British Airways and United. Watch for transfer bonuses to stretch your points even further.
To start earning premium travel rewards without paying a premium fee, apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card now.
2. Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel℠.
Annual Fee
$550
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
60,000 bonus points
-
All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth 50% more if you book through Chase Travel. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.
-
- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
-
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Travel℠. For example, 60,000 points are worth $900 toward travel.
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select and up to $120 application fee credit every four years for Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck®
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Member FDIC
- Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Welcome offer value: up to $900 when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel
- Annual fee: $550
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is the card that got me a free flight to London nine years ago, and I still have it today. It's basically the premium version of the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, with lots of extra perks.
Here are the highlights:
- 10x total points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually
- 5x total points on air travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually
- 3x points on other travel and dining
- $300 annual credit for travel expenses
- Access to over 1,300 Priority Pass lounges and Chase Sapphire Lounges
- Credit of up to $100 for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry enrollment (once per four years)
- Points are worth 50% more value when redeemed through Chase Travel
I use this card for most of my spending, and my rewards cover a few flights each year (I recently booked a flight to Prague with points!). That means I'm getting several hundred dollars in value after the annual fee.
And it's hard to put a value on airport lounge access, but a similar Priority Pass membership would cost $469 without the Chase Sapphire Reserve card. There aren't many Chase Sapphire Lounges yet, but they are nice. (I stopped by the Sapphire Lounge at Boston Logan, and the food and drinks were delicious, the bartender was generous, and there were even private bathrooms with showers.)
So if you're a frequent traveler who wants top-shelf rewards, apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today.
3. The Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$695
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer. Terms apply.
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
- $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
- Enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, with over $500 of annual value if you visit Centurion Lounges and each of our partner lounges including Delta Sky Club® lounges when flying an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations) , select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges and Escape Lounges, and enroll in Priority Pass Select. See terms.
- A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®.
- Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
- Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you.
- $695 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- Welcome offer: You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
- Welcome offer value: $800 when redeemed for flights through American Express Travel
- Annual fee: $695 (see rates and fees)
This premium card is packed with benefits for those who like to travel in style.
Perks include:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
- Access to over 1,400 airport lounges
- Up to $200 in airline fee credits
- Up to $200 in credits for hotels booked through American Express Travel
- Up to $240 in digital entertainment credits
- $200 in Uber Cash
- $199 CLEAR® Plus credit
- $100 credit for incidental charges at The Hotel Collection properties, as well as free room upgrades (when available)
- Credit of up to $120 for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry enrollment (once per four years)
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If you use the statement credits, then you'll easily recoup the annual fee -- and the points you earn will be icing on the cake.
Like the Chase Sapphire Reserve card, the Amex Platinum Card gets you a Priority Pass membership, which is worth several hundred dollars a year. On top of that, you get access to luxurious Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Club lounges, and more. Terms apply.
If you like to enjoy the finer things while you're on vacation, then apply for the Amex Platinum Card today.
Final boarding call
You don't have to pay out of pocket for your next international flight. With the right travel card and smart use of rewards, your trip to London could cost next to nothing.
Just keep in mind that your "free" flight could actually be very expensive if you:
- Don't recoup your annual fee through rewards and/or statement credits
- Don't pay your bill in full every month (credit cards have high interest rates!)
So spend responsibly and take full advantage of your credit card's perks. Then you'll be on your way to saving hundreds (or thousands) on travel every year -- no "travel hacking" required.
