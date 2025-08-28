Forget Categories: This 5-Star Card Gives You 2% Back on Everything

I'm a credit card aficionado. Knee-deep in bonus categories, transfer partners, and card pairings most people haven't heard of.

But even I have to admit: Sometimes, simple is better.

And that's exactly why I'm such a fan of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It doesn't try to be clever. It just gives you 2% cash rewards on everything, every day, with no annual fee.

2% cash rewards on all purchases. Period.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ditches the categories and gives you unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.

Whether you eat every meal out or swear by home-cooked groceries, you're rewarded the same. Whether you're an Amazon addict or spend $5,000 a month on blueberries for your 1-year-old (sadly, me), you'll still earn 2% cash rewards on every dollar.

It's a great fit for… pretty much everyone.

An easy $200 welcome bonus

New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.

That's a pretty easy target for most people. One of my friends here in LA drives a gas-guzzling truck and could probably hit $500 just on fuel in a month -- not kidding.

Spend $500, get $200 cash rewards. It's an instant win, which is something I can't say for a lot of cards.