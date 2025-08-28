Forget Categories: This 5-Star Card Gives You 2% Back on Everything
I'm a credit card aficionado. Knee-deep in bonus categories, transfer partners, and card pairings most people haven't heard of.
But even I have to admit: Sometimes, simple is better.
And that's exactly why I'm such a fan of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It doesn't try to be clever. It just gives you 2% cash rewards on everything, every day, with no annual fee.
2% cash rewards on all purchases. Period.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ditches the categories and gives you unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
Whether you eat every meal out or swear by home-cooked groceries, you're rewarded the same. Whether you're an Amazon addict or spend $5,000 a month on blueberries for your 1-year-old (sadly, me), you'll still earn 2% cash rewards on every dollar.
It's a great fit for… pretty much everyone.
An easy $200 welcome bonus
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
That's a pretty easy target for most people. One of my friends here in LA drives a gas-guzzling truck and could probably hit $500 just on fuel in a month -- not kidding.
Spend $500, get $200 cash rewards. It's an instant win, which is something I can't say for a lot of cards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
How much can you actually earn?
My wife and I spend around $3,000 a month on our credit cards. Just everyday stuff like groceries, gas, travel, and bills.
If we put all of that on a 2% cash rewards card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, we'd be looking at $720 in rewards per year, without doing anything extra.
Even if you only spend $1,000 a month, that's still $240 a year in cash rewards -- just for using the right card.
Pair that with the $200 welcome bonus when you spend $500 in the first 3 months, and you're looking at $440 in year one with very little effort.
It's our 2025 Best Cash Back Card for a reason
My team and I review hundreds of top rewards credit cards every year. And only a very small handful earn a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars.
This one didn't just score the top grade. It was officially named our Best Cash Back Card of 2025 from Motley Fool Money.
When a card offers unlimited 2% cash rewards, a $200 welcome offer when you spend $500 in the first 3 months, and $0 annual fee, it's easy to see why it rose to the top.
What are you waiting for?
If you're spending money every day and not earning at least 2% cash rewards, you're missing out on easy money.
This card gives you a ton of value, especially in year one if you snag the welcome bonus. And since there's no annual fee, there's very little downside and almost all upside.
Honestly, it's one of those cards you'll wish you got sooner.
Learn more about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card in our full review and apply today.
Our Research Expert