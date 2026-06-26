Forget Debt Consolidation: This Is the Best Way to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

Carrying a balance on credit card, or multiple credit cards? If so, you might be thinking about a debt consolidation loan. It's not a bad choice -- but there are better options.

In a lot of cases, a balance transfer credit card can save you much more than a consolidation loan. That's because they offer 0% intro APR for a limited time -- which is something that consolidation loans can't say.

Per Motley Fool Money research, 45% of credit card holders carried a balance at least once in 2025. That's tens of millions of Americans losing money to interest. Here's how a balance transfer card can help you get back on track.

What's the difference between a balance transfer and debt consolidation?

A balance transfer moves your existing credit card balance to a new card -- usually, one with a 0% intro APR -- so you can pay it down without interest accruing.

A debt consolidation loan is a personal loan you use to pay off multiple debts, then repay the loan at a fixed rate over a set term. The big difference here is 0% APR for a limited time versus a low, non-zero APR over a potentially longer period.

Both options can simplify your payments and reduce what you owe over time. But if your debt is primarily credit card debt, and your credit score is in good shape, a balance transfer wins out in most cases.

When a balance transfer beats debt consolidation

The case for a balance transfer is strongest if you can realistically pay off your balance within the intro APR window. If you can, the only additional charge you'll have to worry about is an upfront balance transfer fee -- usually 3%-5% of the amount you move.

That'll usually be much lower than racking up interest month over month. Plus, the best balance transfer cards are offering up to 21 months of 0% intro APR, which gives you plenty of time to pay it off.

Even the best consolidation loans charge 6% APR or higher. That's probably much better than your credit card interest rate, but it still adds up. The upside here is a predictable, fixed interest rate that can last for years -- but you won't enjoy the same short-term interest savings as a balance transfer card.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is about as straightforward as a balance transfer card gets. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers -- a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after the intro period -- with a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and a $0 annual fee.

That's one of the longest runways you'll find, and it applies to both existing debt and upcoming purchases.

On a $10,000 balance, you're looking at roughly $475 a month to pay it off completely within the given intro offer window. The 5% transfer fee costs you $500 upfront on that balance -- but compare that to paying 20+% APR for the same period, and you're looking at thousands in potential savings.

Like most of the top intro APR cards, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn rewards, which means it won't add much value after the intro period ends. It's a card built for one job: eliminate debt as quickly and cheaply as possible.

And if that's your goal right now, it does that job better than most.