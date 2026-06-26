Forget Debt Consolidation: This Is the Best Way to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

Published on June 26, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Carrying a balance on credit card, or multiple credit cards? If so, you might be thinking about a debt consolidation loan. It's not a bad choice -- but there are better options.

In a lot of cases, a balance transfer credit card can save you much more than a consolidation loan. That's because they offer 0% intro APR for a limited time -- which is something that consolidation loans can't say.

Per Motley Fool Money research, 45% of credit card holders carried a balance at least once in 2025. That's tens of millions of Americans losing money to interest. Here's how a balance transfer card can help you get back on track.

What's the difference between a balance transfer and debt consolidation?

A balance transfer moves your existing credit card balance to a new card -- usually, one with a 0% intro APR -- so you can pay it down without interest accruing.

A debt consolidation loan is a personal loan you use to pay off multiple debts, then repay the loan at a fixed rate over a set term. The big difference here is 0% APR for a limited time versus a low, non-zero APR over a potentially longer period.

Both options can simplify your payments and reduce what you owe over time. But if your debt is primarily credit card debt, and your credit score is in good shape, a balance transfer wins out in most cases.

When a balance transfer beats debt consolidation

The case for a balance transfer is strongest if you can realistically pay off your balance within the intro APR window. If you can, the only additional charge you'll have to worry about is an upfront balance transfer fee -- usually 3%-5% of the amount you move.

That'll usually be much lower than racking up interest month over month. Plus, the best balance transfer cards are offering up to 21 months of 0% intro APR, which gives you plenty of time to pay it off.

Even the best consolidation loans charge 6% APR or higher. That's probably much better than your credit card interest rate, but it still adds up. The upside here is a predictable, fixed interest rate that can last for years -- but you won't enjoy the same short-term interest savings as a balance transfer card.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: One of our favorite balance transfer tools

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is about as straightforward as a balance transfer card gets. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers -- a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after the intro period -- with a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and a $0 annual fee.

That's one of the longest runways you'll find, and it applies to both existing debt and upcoming purchases.

On a $10,000 balance, you're looking at roughly $475 a month to pay it off completely within the given intro offer window. The 5% transfer fee costs you $500 upfront on that balance -- but compare that to paying 20+% APR for the same period, and you're looking at thousands in potential savings.

Like most of the top intro APR cards, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn rewards, which means it won't add much value after the intro period ends. It's a card built for one job: eliminate debt as quickly and cheaply as possible.

And if that's your goal right now, it does that job better than most.

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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards

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Annual Fee

$0

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  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

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    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

When debt consolidation actually makes sense

A debt consolidation loan is a viable option if you're dealing with a large balance that would take more than two years to pay down. It's also great if your debt includes things like medical bills or personal loans that can't be moved to a credit card.

Consolidation loans are also more accessible -- most top balance transfer cards come with credit score restrictions. Borrowers with lower scores will typically face higher rates.

If you can swing it, though, a top balance transfer card is a better option in almost all cases. Just make sure you pay off your balance in time, or else you could end up right back where you started.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.