Forget Debt Consolidation: This Is the Best Way to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

Published on Feb. 23, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The best way to pay off credit card debt for a lot of people is a 0% intro APR balance transfer credit card.

If you're carrying $15,000 at 22% APR, you could pay more than $4,000 in interest over the next 18 to 21 months.

Move that same balance to a 0% intro APR card, and every dollar you pay during the promotional window goes toward the principal instead of interest.

What the math looks like in real life

Let's say you transfer $12,000 to a card offering 21 months of 0% intro APR.

That means you pay about $572 per month and the balance is gone before interest ever kicks in.

Yes, there's usually a 3% to 5% balance transfer fee. On $12,000, that's roughly $360 to $600 upfront. But compare that to thousands in interest at 22% APR and the savings are still substantial.

If you qualify, some of the longest 0% intro APR cards give you nearly two full years of breathing room. You can compare the best 0% balance transfer cards here completely free.

Why debt consolidation is usually the slower path

Debt consolidation loans often advertise lower interest rates and one simplified payment.

But lower isn't zero.

Even at 10% or 12% APR, you're still paying interest every single month. On a five-figure balance, that can easily mean $1,500 to $2,000 in interest over a year.

You reorganized the debt but didn't stop the bleeding. A 0% balance transfer temporarily removes the interest variable altogether.

When this strategy works best

A balance transfer card works if:

  • You can realistically pay off the balance within the intro period
  • You stop adding new debt
  • Your credit is strong enough to qualify

If your goal is to get out of credit card debt as quickly and cheaply as possible, stopping interest entirely is usually the most efficient move.

It costs you nothing to learn more about the best balance transfer cards right here.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.