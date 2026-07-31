Forget Premium Cards. This Bank of America Card Can Get You 6% Back

I've never loved credit cards with annual fees, and I'm not alone: 81% of credit card users choose cards with no annual fee, according to Motley Fool Money research citing Federal Reserve data.

When I find a no-annual-fee card that can out-earn most premium cards, my curiosity is piqued. That's the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card pays 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, plus 2% at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% on everything else. That beats the earning rates on plenty of top-dollar travel cards, and you don't have to pay a thing to get it.

Here's what to know about the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and whether it's right for you.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Earn 6% for the first year in the category of your choice

The big selling point of the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is its choose-your-own bonus category feature. You can pick one category and earn 6% cash back on it for a full year, then 3% after that. Options include gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement and furnishings.

You'll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, no matter which category you pick. Your 6% and 2% rewards only apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter, then you'll earn 1%. All other purchases earn 1% back, too.

You can switch your choice category once a month, so your rewards can change as your spending does. For my money, that flexibility is the card's real edge. Most cash back cards lock you into one or two categories for good. Not the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards.

If you maxed out the $2,500 spending cap each quarter and spent it all in the 6% bonus category, you'd earn $600 cash back in your first year -- then $300 a year after that. That's pretty great for a card that costs exactly $0 a year.