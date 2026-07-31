Forget Premium Cards. This Bank of America Card Can Get You 6% Back
I've never loved credit cards with annual fees, and I'm not alone: 81% of credit card users choose cards with no annual fee, according to Motley Fool Money research citing Federal Reserve data.
When I find a no-annual-fee card that can out-earn most premium cards, my curiosity is piqued. That's the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card pays 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, plus 2% at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% on everything else. That beats the earning rates on plenty of top-dollar travel cards, and you don't have to pay a thing to get it.
Here's what to know about the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and whether it's right for you.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Earn 6% for the first year in the category of your choice
The big selling point of the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is its choose-your-own bonus category feature. You can pick one category and earn 6% cash back on it for a full year, then 3% after that. Options include gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement and furnishings.
You'll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, no matter which category you pick. Your 6% and 2% rewards only apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter, then you'll earn 1%. All other purchases earn 1% back, too.
You can switch your choice category once a month, so your rewards can change as your spending does. For my money, that flexibility is the card's real edge. Most cash back cards lock you into one or two categories for good. Not the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards.
If you maxed out the $2,500 spending cap each quarter and spent it all in the 6% bonus category, you'd earn $600 cash back in your first year -- then $300 a year after that. That's pretty great for a card that costs exactly $0 a year.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Which bonus category should you choose?
My advice: Pick the category where you actually spend the most every month, not the one that sounds the best.
Gas is a popular pick here. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards earned our award for Best Credit Card for Gas in 2026 for good reason: 6% back at the pump is one of the best rates you'll find, even though it only lasts for your first year.
If you don't drive much, online shopping or dining might earn you more. I recommend pulling up your last few credit card statements to find the easiest way to max out that quarterly spending.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards vs. premium travel cards
Premium travel cards like the American Express Platinum Card® can save you thousands of dollars a year. But the Platinum Card® has a whopping $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and it takes a lot more work to save with it. Cards like this can quickly turn savings into homework.
To me, credit card rewards should come easily. They shouldn't turn a list of perks into a glorified coupon book. And if you're not a frequent flyer, cards like the Platinum Card® are even more difficult to save with.
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, meanwhile, is built for practically everyone. It also comes with a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening, which is one the better welcome bonuses you'll find on a no-annual-fee card.
Whether you want to save on gas, shopping, or dining, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards has you covered. With versatility like that, I'm all good on premium cards for the time being.
Want to learn more? Check out our full Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards review and apply now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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