Forget 'Premium' Travel Cards: The Chase Sapphire Preferred Wins for Most People
Don't get me wrong: Travel cards sound great on paper. Airport lounge access, lavish statement credits, a massive welcome bonus.
But the truth is that for a lot of people, perks like these can be hard to use -- and easy to forget.
Luckily, there's a more budget-friendly option: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It skips the extra fluff and focuses on what actually matters: strong earning rates, a low annual fee, and a welcome bonus you can actually earn.
Here's why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a great fit for everyday travelers.
Strong earning rates anyone can take advantage of
While premium travel cards focus on lounge access and lavish statement credits, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card keeps things much simpler -- namely, by focusing on earning rates above all else.
For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Because most premium cards focus on boujee statement credits, these earning rates are actually super competitive with more expensive cards.
I particularly like getting 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries. That means you can be racking up solid rewards even when you're not traveling -- which is just how it should be.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
A $50 hotel credit: More than half your annual fee
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with one of the more versatile travel perks out there: A $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Just pay for your next hotel stay using your card, and you'll get a $50 credit automatically added to your account. That basically cuts the card's $95 annual fee in half right there with one trip.
Compare that with something like the American Express Platinum Card®, with $3,500 in annual perks (terms apply). That sounds great, on paper -- until you realize you actually have to use a good chunk of those perks to start saving.
And believe me when I say that some Platinum Card® perks are much easier to use than others. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, one perk does most of the work for you.
Plus: A valuable (and reasonable) welcome bonus
When it comes to recurring perks, that's pretty much it: Strong earning rates and a $50 hotel credit are the big selling points. Simplicity is part of the appeal here.
But with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll also get a great one-time welcome bonus to get your card journey off on the right foot.
Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or potentially even more if you transfer rewards to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Sure, you can find bigger bonuses on "premium" cards -- but not many on cards with just a $95 price tag.
Plus, a $5,000 spending requirement over 3 months is a very reasonable ask. That means most people will be able to actually earn the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's welcome bonus -- which can singlehandedly cover the annual fee nearly eight times over.
Ready for an easier way to save on travel? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here