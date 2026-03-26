Forget 'Premium' Travel Cards: The Chase Sapphire Preferred Wins for Most People

Don't get me wrong: Travel cards sound great on paper. Airport lounge access, lavish statement credits, a massive welcome bonus.

But the truth is that for a lot of people, perks like these can be hard to use -- and easy to forget.

Luckily, there's a more budget-friendly option: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It skips the extra fluff and focuses on what actually matters: strong earning rates, a low annual fee, and a welcome bonus you can actually earn.

Here's why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a great fit for everyday travelers.

Strong earning rates anyone can take advantage of

While premium travel cards focus on lounge access and lavish statement credits, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card keeps things much simpler -- namely, by focusing on earning rates above all else.

For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Because most premium cards focus on boujee statement credits, these earning rates are actually super competitive with more expensive cards.

I particularly like getting 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries. That means you can be racking up solid rewards even when you're not traveling -- which is just how it should be.