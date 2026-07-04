Forget 'Premium' Travel Cards: The New Chase Sapphire Preferred Wins for Most People
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) got its biggest refresh in years a few weeks ago -- and it's still my favorite travel card out there, period.
One of the biggest reasons: Affordability. The Chase Sapphire Preferred kept its $95 annual fee, which means it's still hundreds of dollars lower than top luxury travel cards. In exchange, though, you'll unlock hundreds of dollars in annual perks -- plus the best welcome bonus the card's ever offered.
Here's why I'd take the Chase Sapphire Preferred over any premium card today.
How you can save hundreds with the Chase Sapphire Preferred
For a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred's list of perks and earning rates is, frankly, pretty insane. Here's what you'll get after the refresh, with new additions and updates in italics:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit (up from $50)
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years
- Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value). Terms apply.
- Complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders)
- Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage
- Trip cancellation, trip delay, and baggage delay insurance
- Primary rental car coverage
With just the hotel credit, TSA PreCheck credit, and Apple TV+ subscription, you're saving over $300 in your first year. Throw in the elevated welcome bonus, and you can save upwards of $1,300.
Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first 3 months. That matches the highest welcome bonus the card's ever offered, and is one of the top welcome offers out there now. It's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value -- or more if you transfer to one of Chase's travel partners.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred beats luxury travel cards
For me, the Chase Sapphire Preferred wins because it's inexpensive -- and the perks are super easy to use. Those are two things you can't say for most luxury travel cards.
Take the American Express Platinum Card®, for example. It's got thousands in annual perks, sure -- but it costs $895 a year. Covering that annual fee is going to take some work. Same goes for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which has a lower $395 annual fee that still isn't super easy to recoup.
In short, luxury cards can quickly turn rewards into homework. The Chase Sapphire Preferred skips most of that. Its $100 hotel credit applies automatically, its welcome bonus is relatively easy to earn, and its earning categories cover all sorts of everyday spending.
If you ask me, that makes it the better pick for most people. If nothing else, you're getting one of the most beginner-friendly options out there -- before you graduate into the world of top luxury travel cards.
Want to learn more? Check out our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review and see if it's right for you.
Our Research Expert
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