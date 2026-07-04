Forget 'Premium' Travel Cards: The New Chase Sapphire Preferred Wins for Most People

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) got its biggest refresh in years a few weeks ago -- and it's still my favorite travel card out there, period.

One of the biggest reasons: Affordability. The Chase Sapphire Preferred kept its $95 annual fee, which means it's still hundreds of dollars lower than top luxury travel cards. In exchange, though, you'll unlock hundreds of dollars in annual perks -- plus the best welcome bonus the card's ever offered.

Here's why I'd take the Chase Sapphire Preferred over any premium card today.

How you can save hundreds with the Chase Sapphire Preferred

For a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred's list of perks and earning rates is, frankly, pretty insane. Here's what you'll get after the refresh, with new additions and updates in italics:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)

3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

$100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit (up from $50)

Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years

Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value). Terms apply.

Complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders)

Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage

Trip cancellation, trip delay, and baggage delay insurance

Primary rental car coverage

With just the hotel credit, TSA PreCheck credit, and Apple TV+ subscription, you're saving over $300 in your first year. Throw in the elevated welcome bonus, and you can save upwards of $1,300.

Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first 3 months. That matches the highest welcome bonus the card's ever offered, and is one of the top welcome offers out there now. It's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value -- or more if you transfer to one of Chase's travel partners.