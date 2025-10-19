Forget Rotating Categories: These 3 Cash Back Cards Reward Everything You Buy

Don't want to chase 5% cash back categories that change every quarter? Me either.

If you just want solid, simple rewards on every purchase -- and maybe a little extra on travel and dining -- these three cards keep it easy (and affordable, too).

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Best for: a dead-simple, no-annual-fee card with a high flat rate

Why it's great

2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no hoops to jump through and no caps.

$0 annual fee, so it's an easy "use everywhere" card (or a perfect backup to pair with a travel card).

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (an ongoing 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after).

What makes it stand out

Many cash rewards cards pay more than 2% on some categories -- but only 1% on everything else. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) keeps it simple with a higher across-the-board rate. If you never want to think about which card to use, or how to redeem points, then this is the set-it-and-forget-it pick.