Forget Rotating Categories: These 3 Cash Back Cards Reward Everything You Buy
Don't want to chase 5% cash back categories that change every quarter? Me either.
If you just want solid, simple rewards on every purchase -- and maybe a little extra on travel and dining -- these three cards keep it easy (and affordable, too).
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Best for: a dead-simple, no-annual-fee card with a high flat rate
Why it's great
- 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no hoops to jump through and no caps.
- $0 annual fee, so it's an easy "use everywhere" card (or a perfect backup to pair with a travel card).
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (an ongoing 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after).
What makes it stand out
Many cash rewards cards pay more than 2% on some categories -- but only 1% on everything else. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) keeps it simple with a higher across-the-board rate. If you never want to think about which card to use, or how to redeem points, then this is the set-it-and-forget-it pick.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Best for: no annual fee, a solid base rate, and boosted rewards on travel and dining
Why it's great
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after).
What makes it stand out
If you want a great everyday spender with a side of travel rewards, then the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is your one-stop shop. You keep the simplicity of a flat-rate card but still get real upside on popular categories -- without any rotating calendars.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Citi Double Cash® Card
Best for: no annual fee, a high flat rate, and a long intro APR period
Why it's great
- 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases
- 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. An ongoing 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable) APR applies after.
What makes it stand out
The Citi Double Cash® Card is a lot like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, because you can earn 2% on everything without thinking about it; all you have to do is pay your bill. It offers a little something extra, though: bigger rewards for some Citi Travel bookings and a longer intro APR period for balance transfers.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.99% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Which one is best for you?
You can't really go wrong with any of these cards, because they 1) pay solid rewards for every purchase and 2) have no annual fee. But here's my personal take.
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best choice for earning cash rewards on autopilot. It's the simplest of the bunch, and the welcome offer is easy to earn.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited® is best if you like to travel and/or dine out, but you don't want to use multiple cards (or pay an annual fee). Unlike the Citi Double Cash® Card, its 5% cash back category includes flights.
- Citi Double Cash® Card is best for balance transfers, and its high flat rate makes it worth keeping long after your balance is paid off.
And if these cards don't suit you, there are plenty of other great options. Maybe you want big grocery rewards or premium travel perks. Believe it or not, you can get those and more without putting in a lot of work or spending a fortune. Check out our list of the best rewards credit cards to learn more.
