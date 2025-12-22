Forget Rotating Categories: This Wells Fargo Card Earns 2% Cash Rewards on Everything
If you've ever opened your credit card app and wondered "Wait, which category gets 5% this quarter?" -- you're not alone. Rotating category cards can earn great rewards, but only if you track them closely and time your spending just right.
But what if you could skip all that and still come out ahead?
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) offers a flat 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no limits and no annual fee.
Here's why this card is a winner for most household spending.
Flat 2% cash rewards beats most category cards in the long run
Category cards sound more rewarding because of their flashy 5% bonus offers.
But there's usually two main catches. First, those categories change often, so your spending needs to be planned. And second, they usually come with spending caps that limit your rewards.
If your spending is more spread out -- or you just don't want to keep track -- a flat-rate card that earns 2% cash rewards can actually earn you more over time.
Let's say you spend $30,000 a year with a rotating category card. If $4,000 of that earns 5%, and the other $26,000 only gets 1%, you'd end up with about $460 in total rewards.
But if your rewards rate was a flat 2%, you would earn $600 on the same spending. That's $140 more, and you don't have to worry about any categories or spending restrictions.
Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is a winner
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card just won Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026. And it's easy to see why.
Here's an overview of perks:
- $0 annual fee
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; an ongoing 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
- Cash rewards never expire as long as your account is open
The unlimited 2% cash rewards is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an easy welcome bonus, solid built-in protections, and fits most people's regular spending -- big and small budgets alike.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
How to earn the welcome bonus
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus, and it doesn't take much to get it.
To qualify, you just need to spend $500 in purchases within the first 3 months of opening your account. That's it. For most people, that's a couple grocery trips, a large bill, or spending over a fun weekend away.
While it's not the highest welcome offer around, it's always nice to get a bonus for doing what you were already going to do anyway!
Cash rewards without the hassle
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the "easy button" for credit card rewards.
Whether you're using it as your go-to everyday card or pairing it with others for a more advanced strategy, it's our top recommendation going into 2026.
Learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here.
