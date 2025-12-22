Forget Rotating Categories: This Wells Fargo Card Earns 2% Cash Rewards on Everything

If you've ever opened your credit card app and wondered "Wait, which category gets 5% this quarter?" -- you're not alone. Rotating category cards can earn great rewards, but only if you track them closely and time your spending just right.

But what if you could skip all that and still come out ahead?

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) offers a flat 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no limits and no annual fee.

Here's why this card is a winner for most household spending.

Flat 2% cash rewards beats most category cards in the long run

Category cards sound more rewarding because of their flashy 5% bonus offers.

But there's usually two main catches. First, those categories change often, so your spending needs to be planned. And second, they usually come with spending caps that limit your rewards.

If your spending is more spread out -- or you just don't want to keep track -- a flat-rate card that earns 2% cash rewards can actually earn you more over time.

Let's say you spend $30,000 a year with a rotating category card. If $4,000 of that earns 5%, and the other $26,000 only gets 1%, you'd end up with about $460 in total rewards.

But if your rewards rate was a flat 2%, you would earn $600 on the same spending. That's $140 more, and you don't have to worry about any categories or spending restrictions.

Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is a winner

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card just won Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026. And it's easy to see why.

Here's an overview of perks:

  • $0 annual fee
  • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; an ongoing 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
  • Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
  • Cash rewards never expire as long as your account is open

The unlimited 2% cash rewards is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an easy welcome bonus, solid built-in protections, and fits most people's regular spending -- big and small budgets alike.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

How to earn the welcome bonus

New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus, and it doesn't take much to get it.

To qualify, you just need to spend $500 in purchases within the first 3 months of opening your account. That's it. For most people, that's a couple grocery trips, a large bill, or spending over a fun weekend away.

While it's not the highest welcome offer around, it's always nice to get a bonus for doing what you were already going to do anyway!

Cash rewards without the hassle

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the "easy button" for credit card rewards.

Whether you're using it as your go-to everyday card or pairing it with others for a more advanced strategy, it's our top recommendation going into 2026.

Learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here.

Joel O'Leary
Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.