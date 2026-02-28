Forget the Amex Gold: This Capital One Card Wins for Grocery Stores and Dining

The American Express® Gold Card is often seen as the, well, gold standard of dining and grocery cards. And it looks fantastic at first glance. But the Amex Gold Card's flashy rewards come with a hefty annual fee. You might not get your money's worth unless you spend a certain way. Meanwhile, there's a Capital One card with no annual fee that can earn you hundreds of dollars a year, with no effort. Here's what it is -- and why I think it's a better deal for most people than the Amex Gold Card. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns: 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

1% cash back on all other purchases This card has no spending caps, so every dollar spent on dining and groceries earns 3% cash back. It's not flashy, but it's an outstanding value. Here's why.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Recommended Credit Score: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Recommended Credit Score: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies) Regular APR 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Annual Fee: $0. Welcome Offer: Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies.

Pros/Cons Sign-up bonus Dining rewards Entertainment rewards No annual fee Great intro APR for purchases Balance transfer fee

Card Details Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies Top rated mobile app



Why the Capital One Savor card wins for groceries and dining The Amex Gold Card has slightly higher earning rates than the Capital One Savor. It earns: 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points at flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

2X points at prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com

1X points at all other eligible purchases However, its annual fee of $325 (see rates and fees) can wipe out some or all of the points you earn. The card does come with some other valuable perks -- but as you'll see, they're not worth much for a lot of people. For now, let's just look at how much these two cards would earn you on groceries and dining. We'll assume that the Amex Gold Card's points are worth $0.01 each-- as estimated by Motley Fool Money (what they're worth when redeemed for travel through Amex).

Monthly Grocery and Dining Spending Capital One Savor: Cash Back Earned per Year Amex Gold Card: Value of Points Earned per Year, Minus Annual Fee (as estimated by Motley Fool Money) $500 $180 -$85 $1,000 $360 $155 $2,000 $720 $635 Data source: Author's calculations.

If you don't spend much, the Amex Gold Card might cost you more than it earns. The humble Capital One Savor card, with no annual fee (see rates and fees), offers pure upside. Why the Amex Gold Card still wins for some people The Capital One Savor card may be better for the average person. But there are three big things that make the Amex Gold Card a better value for some people. 1. The welcome offer is bigger The Capital One Savor card offers a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 within 3 months of account opening. It's easy to earn and pretty standard for a no-annual-fee card. The Amex Gold Card has a much larger welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

American Express® Gold Card

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Recommended Credit Score: Good/Excellent



Recommended Credit Score: Good/Excellent



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR See Pay Over Time APR

Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. Annual Fee: $325. Welcome Offer: You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Pros/Cons Impressive welcome offer Restaurant rewards U.S. supermarket rewards Travel and dining credits High-value rewards points Annual fee Inflexible spending credits

You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month. $84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants. $120 Dining Credit: Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Annual Fee is $325.


