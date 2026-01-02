Forget the Amex Gold: This Capital One Card Wins for Grocery Stores and Dining

The American Express® Gold Card gets a lot of hype for its rewards at supermarkets and restaurants. And on paper, it looks great. But once you factor in the $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), it stops making sense for a lot of people.

That's why the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a better fit for many foodies.

It has no annual fee (see rates and fees) and earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).

Here's how it can save you hundreds each year.

Why the Capital One Savor card fits real-life spending

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is built to reward how most people actually spend. And it's especially a good fit if grocery store purchases and dining make up a big chunk of your monthly budget.

Here's the quick overview:

Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) $0 annual fee , so there's no pressure to "earn it back" every year

, so there's no pressure to "earn it back" every year Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

on Capital One Entertainment purchases Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer fee applies); after the intro period, a 18.74% - 28.74% (Variable) APR applies

0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer fee applies); after the intro period, a 18.74% - 28.74% (Variable) APR applies No foreign transaction fees and a top-rated mobile app

A lot of cash back cards cap how much you can earn or force you into rotating categories. But this one earns unlimited rewards, so it works whether you spend a little on food each month or a lot.