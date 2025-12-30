Forget the Amex Platinum: My Favorite Travel Card Costs $800 Less

The American Express Platinum Card® is a premium card for premium spenders. It's got thousands of dollars in fantastic annual perks -- but it also has a (gulp) $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) to match.

But what if you want valuable travel perks from a card that doesn't make you pay through the nose to get it?

If so, I've got a recommendation: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), with a $95 annual fee and easy-to-use perks and earning rates. Here's why it's my favorite travel card out there today.

A great welcome offer and $50 hotel credit

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is much less expensive than something like the Platinum Card®, but it's got a welcome offer that's plenty valuable in its own right. Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer points to Chase's travel partners.

If you earn that bonus, you've basically already covered the annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for seven years and change. Throw in a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're easily looking at $800 in first-year value.

Make no mistake: The Platinum Card® also comes with a fantastic welcome offer, and thousands of dollars in annual perks. But for a budget-friendly alternative that's still plenty valuable, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is worth a look.

Earning rates that improve on the Platinum Card®

Would you believe me if I told you the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card came with better earning rates and more bonus categories than the Platinum Card®?

It's true. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll get:

  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases

Compare that to those on the American Express Platinum Card®, and there's a clear winner:

  • 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
  • 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
  • 1X points on other purchases
  • Terms apply

There's a simple reason for that: For most people, the Platinum Card®'s biggest selling point is its annual perks, not its earning rates. So if you want a card that racks up rewards on everyday purchases like dining, groceries and more, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a better bet.

It's just one more reason the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been my go-to travel card recommendation for years.

Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply now.

