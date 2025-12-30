Forget the Amex Platinum: My Favorite Travel Card Costs $800 Less
The American Express Platinum Card® is a premium card for premium spenders. It's got thousands of dollars in fantastic annual perks -- but it also has a (gulp) $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) to match.
But what if you want valuable travel perks from a card that doesn't make you pay through the nose to get it?
If so, I've got a recommendation: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), with a $95 annual fee and easy-to-use perks and earning rates. Here's why it's my favorite travel card out there today.
A great welcome offer and $50 hotel credit
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is much less expensive than something like the Platinum Card®, but it's got a welcome offer that's plenty valuable in its own right. Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer points to Chase's travel partners.
If you earn that bonus, you've basically already covered the annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for seven years and change. Throw in a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're easily looking at $800 in first-year value.
Make no mistake: The Platinum Card® also comes with a fantastic welcome offer, and thousands of dollars in annual perks. But for a budget-friendly alternative that's still plenty valuable, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is worth a look.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Earning rates that improve on the Platinum Card®
Would you believe me if I told you the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card came with better earning rates and more bonus categories than the Platinum Card®?
It's true. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Compare that to those on the American Express Platinum Card®, and there's a clear winner:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
- Terms apply
There's a simple reason for that: For most people, the Platinum Card®'s biggest selling point is its annual perks, not its earning rates. So if you want a card that racks up rewards on everyday purchases like dining, groceries and more, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a better bet.
It's just one more reason the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been my go-to travel card recommendation for years.
Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply now.
