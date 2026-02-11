Forget the Amex Platinum: My New Favorite Travel Card Costs $500 Less

The American Express Platinum Card® is the reigning champ of luxury travel cards.

Its annual fee is $895 (see rates and fees), and it comes with a ton of perks, credits, and high-end travel benefits. Its airport lounge network is second to none.

But if you don't spend money in the right way, then the Platinum Card® might not pay off.

I'd rather have a premium travel card that just makes traveling cheaper and easier. No spreadsheets, no calendar reminders, and no hoops to jump through.

That's why my new favorite travel card is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). This card's annual fee is much easier to justify, and you can earn it back with very little effort.

The Platinum Card® takes work

If you're the right kind of traveler (and spender), then the Platinum Card® is a great deal. It offers over $3,500 in annual value.

That said, it can feel like a coupon book that you're constantly trying to use up before it expires. Many of the best perks and credits only work at certain hotels, retailers, restaurants, and so on. Many of them reset every month, quarter, or six months.

You need to go out of your way to make the most of the Platinum Card®. Some people enjoy that game, but I don't. I also don't want to feel any pressure to spend money that I normally wouldn't.

Why I'd rather carry the Capital One Venture X Card

The Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) is the simplest premium travel card there is.

1. The annual fee practically pays for itself

Here's how easy it is to recoup the Capital One Venture X Card's annual fee.

Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)

$395 (see rates and fees) Annual travel credit: $300 on travel booked through Capital One Travel

$300 on travel booked through Capital One Travel Anniversary bonus: 10,000 miles each year (worth $100 toward travel through Capital One), starting on your first anniversary

So if you use the $300 credit once a year and keep the card long enough to get your anniversary bonus, you're sitting on $400 in value.

You don't need to enroll in anything, and you don't need to shop at the right places at the right time.