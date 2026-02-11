Forget the Amex Platinum: My New Favorite Travel Card Costs $500 Less
The American Express Platinum Card® is the reigning champ of luxury travel cards.
Its annual fee is $895 (see rates and fees), and it comes with a ton of perks, credits, and high-end travel benefits. Its airport lounge network is second to none.
But if you don't spend money in the right way, then the Platinum Card® might not pay off.
I'd rather have a premium travel card that just makes traveling cheaper and easier. No spreadsheets, no calendar reminders, and no hoops to jump through.
That's why my new favorite travel card is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). This card's annual fee is much easier to justify, and you can earn it back with very little effort.
The Platinum Card® takes work
If you're the right kind of traveler (and spender), then the Platinum Card® is a great deal. It offers over $3,500 in annual value.
That said, it can feel like a coupon book that you're constantly trying to use up before it expires. Many of the best perks and credits only work at certain hotels, retailers, restaurants, and so on. Many of them reset every month, quarter, or six months.
You need to go out of your way to make the most of the Platinum Card®. Some people enjoy that game, but I don't. I also don't want to feel any pressure to spend money that I normally wouldn't.
Why I'd rather carry the Capital One Venture X Card
The Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) is the simplest premium travel card there is.
1. The annual fee practically pays for itself
Here's how easy it is to recoup the Capital One Venture X Card's annual fee.
- Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)
- Annual travel credit: $300 on travel booked through Capital One Travel
- Anniversary bonus: 10,000 miles each year (worth $100 toward travel through Capital One), starting on your first anniversary
So if you use the $300 credit once a year and keep the card long enough to get your anniversary bonus, you're sitting on $400 in value.
You don't need to enroll in anything, and you don't need to shop at the right places at the right time.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
2. You earn great rewards on everyday spending
Most travel cards earn a lot of points when you purchase flights, hotel stays, rental cars, etc. But they only earn 1 point per dollar on the things we buy the most.
The Capital One Venture X Card earns:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
That 2X miles on all other purchases is this card's secret weapon. The Capital One Venture X Card earns twice as many points as other travel cards on purchases like:
- Groceries
- Gas
- Online and in-store shopping
- Monthly bills and subscriptions
So you can easily earn tens of thousands of miles every year just by swiping your Capital One Venture X Card everywhere.
3. It's "premium" but not high-maintenance
The Capital One Venture X Card is a simple card, but it still packs some of the most important travel perks:
- Airport lounge access -- includes Priority Pass™ and Capital One Lounges
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit -- up to $120 credit once every four years
- Travel protections -- can cover canceled trips, expenses due to flight delays, lost luggage, rental car damage, and more
If you're like me, you don't need much more than that.
The welcome offer seals the deal
If you're on the fence, consider this: New Capital One Venture X Card holders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when they spend $4,000 within 3 months of account opening.
For me, that's plenty of reason to apply and at least test-drive the Capital One Venture X Card.
Want to start earning the welcome bonus today? Click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
Our Research Expert
