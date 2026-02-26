Forget the Amex Platinum: My New Favorite Travel Card Costs $500 Less

The American Express Platinum Card® comes with more than $3,500 in annual perks -- but it also comes with a (gulp) $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That means you could lose out hundreds of dollars if you don't squeeze enough value out of the card.

Want a less expensive -- but still plenty valuable -- alternative? Check out the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, with great perks, a strong welcome bonus, and just a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Interested? Here's what to know about one of my favorite travel cards out there now.

Land valuable, easy-to-use travel perks

The Platinum Card® comes with a laundry list of solid perks -- enough perks to overwhelm some users. Mercifully, the Capital One Venture X Card keeps things simpler. You'll get:

A $300 annual travel credit

The card comes with a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel. That's a versatile way to save on your next trip.

10,000-mile anniversary bonus

With the Capital One Venture X Card, you'll also get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 toward travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary. Say goodbye to hard-to-use travel perks on other premium cards.

$120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit

Want to speed through airport security? With the Capital One Venture X Card, you'll also get a credit of up to $120 credit to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

Add up the first two perks alone, and you've already saved $400. Once you throw in perks like lounge access and the $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit -- plus access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide -- you'll be well on your way to saving a bundle on air travel.