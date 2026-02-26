Forget the Amex Platinum: My New Favorite Travel Card Costs $500 Less
The American Express Platinum Card® comes with more than $3,500 in annual perks -- but it also comes with a (gulp) $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That means you could lose out hundreds of dollars if you don't squeeze enough value out of the card.
Want a less expensive -- but still plenty valuable -- alternative? Check out the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, with great perks, a strong welcome bonus, and just a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Interested? Here's what to know about one of my favorite travel cards out there now.
Land valuable, easy-to-use travel perks
The Platinum Card® comes with a laundry list of solid perks -- enough perks to overwhelm some users. Mercifully, the Capital One Venture X Card keeps things simpler. You'll get:
A $300 annual travel credit
The card comes with a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel. That's a versatile way to save on your next trip.
10,000-mile anniversary bonus
With the Capital One Venture X Card, you'll also get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 toward travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary. Say goodbye to hard-to-use travel perks on other premium cards.
$120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit
Want to speed through airport security? With the Capital One Venture X Card, you'll also get a credit of up to $120 credit to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Add up the first two perks alone, and you've already saved $400. Once you throw in perks like lounge access and the $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit -- plus access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide -- you'll be well on your way to saving a bundle on air travel.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Get strong earning rates and a great welcome bonus
The Capital One Venture X Card also comes with some of the better earning rates I've seen on a travel card, including:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
Lastly, we can't forget the cherry on top -- the welcome bonus. Right now with the Capital One Venture X Card, you can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. That bonus could be worth even more if you redeem using Capital One's transfer partners.
Add it all up, and you're looking at a great way to save a bundle on travel this year -- at less than half the cost of the Platinum Card®.
Ready to start saving? Read our full card review to apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today.
