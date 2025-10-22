Forget the Amex Platinum: My New Favorite Travel Card Costs $500 Less

The American Express Platinum Card®'s annual fee recently went up by $200 to an eye-watering $895 (see rates and fees). Don't get me wrong -- this card more than makes up for the cost with its long (long) list of perks and statement credits.

But that never-ending list of perks is exactly why I would not get the Platinum Card®.

These days, I'm a fan of a simple yet premium travel card that pays for itself with very little effort: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).

Why the Platinum Card® is a double-edged sword

In some ways, the Platinum Card® is like a high-end coupon book.

To get your money's worth, you need to stay at certain hotels, shop at certain stores, dine at the right restaurants, and so on. Some benefits are only good for one to six months, which means you also have to spend at the right time.

Here are some of the Platinum Card®'s benefits and how often you can claim them:

Semi-annual: $300 credit for prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel. (Two-night minimum stay for THC properties.)

Quarterly: $100 credit for dining at U.S. Resy restaurants

Quarterly: $75 credit for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores and lululemon.com

Monthly: $15 in Uber Cash ($20 in December)

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's a lot of value -- and I haven't listed nearly all the perks. Still, I'd rather not feel pressure to spend a certain way in order to recoup my annual fee.

That said, the Platinum Card® is totally worth it if you:

Already spend money on the things that would earn you credits

Enjoy planning ahead in order to score deals

Will not be tempted to spend more than you should

For the right cardholder, the Platinum Card® offers over $3,500 in annual value. If you're all about chasing big rewards, then click here to learn more about the American Express Platinum Card® and apply.