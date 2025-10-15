Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now

Make no mistake: The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the best travel cards on the market. But what if you want a card that doesn't charge an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees)?

A reasonable request. In that case, I've got another card recommendation for you: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

Here's how easy it is to get value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- and why some might like it more than a premium card like the Platinum Card®.

A valuable welcome offer and $50 hotel credit

As with any credit card, one of the first things you'll want to look at is the welcome bonus -- and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a great one. Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer points to Chase's travel partners.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. That means you're easily looking at $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the card's $95 annual fee.

The Platinum Card® also comes with a great welcome bonus, plus thousands of dollars in annual perks. But for a less expensive option that's still plenty valuable, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card delivers.

Ready to start working toward your bonus? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.