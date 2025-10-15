Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now
Make no mistake: The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the best travel cards on the market. But what if you want a card that doesn't charge an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees)?
A reasonable request. In that case, I've got another card recommendation for you: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
Here's how easy it is to get value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- and why some might like it more than a premium card like the Platinum Card®.
A valuable welcome offer and $50 hotel credit
As with any credit card, one of the first things you'll want to look at is the welcome bonus -- and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a great one. Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer points to Chase's travel partners.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. That means you're easily looking at $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the card's $95 annual fee.
The Platinum Card® also comes with a great welcome bonus, plus thousands of dollars in annual perks. But for a less expensive option that's still plenty valuable, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card delivers.
Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Earning rates that outshine the Platinum Card®
With Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll also unlock the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries on online grocery orders (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Believe it or not, those earning rates are actually better than those on the Platinum Card®:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
That's because most of the Platinum Card®'s value prop is in its annual perks, not its earning rates. But when you're looking to rack up points on things like dining and streaming, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a great choice.
Solid travel and purchase protections
No, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card doesn't have the bells and whistles of the Platinum Card®. But it does offers solid travel and purchase protections to help you out in a pinch, like:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
Are these perks as glamorous as, say, $300 in lululemon credits? Not really. (Terms apply. Enrollment required) But they are solid protections that basically anyone can take advantage of when they need them.
That's what I want most from my travel card -- and you can get it all for a $95 annual fee. That's why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a travel card I'm comfortable recommending to anyone.
See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare some of our favorites.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the American Express Platinum Card®, click here