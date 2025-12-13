Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now

I used to think the American Express Platinum Card® was the holy grail of travel cards. And to be fair, it still is an amazing card, if you can actually use all the perks.

But here's an overlooked rival I've come to appreciate much more.

These days, my go-to travel card recommendation is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It's still a "premium" card with great travel perks, but costs $500 less per year. And for someone like me who wants rewards without a laundry list of rules, it's the clear winner.

The Platinum Card® is a perk machine -- but it's also a project

There's no denying the Platinum Card® is loaded. You get credits for flights, hotels, Uber, Saks, Walmart+, Resy dining, CLEAR, Global Entry -- and that's just scratching the surface.

But that's also the problem.

The Platinum Card® feels like a fancy coupon book. Most of the perks are tied to specific merchants, spending categories, or timelines. You gotta use them in just the right way to squeeze out the value. It's like playing credit card bingo every month.

Some perks reset quarterly, others semi-annually. You need to stay at certain hotels, shop at certain stores, and book everything through Amex's travel portal.

Here's a quick look at just a few Platinum Card® perks and how they're structured:

$600 hotel credit : This is broken into two, $300 semi-annual credits. It's only for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel, and only on Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection with a two-night minimum.

: This is broken into two, $300 semi-annual credits. It's only for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel, and only on Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection with a two-night minimum. $400 Resy dining credit : This is actually four, $100 credits doled out quarterly.

: This is actually four, $100 credits doled out quarterly. $300 Lululemon credit : Also quarterly, you get up to $75 credit times four.

: Also quarterly, you get up to $75 credit times four. $15 Uber Cash each month ($20 in December) .

. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Don't get me wrong -- that's real value. But it also comes with homework and an $895 annual fee (rates and fees). For planners and optimizer-types, this card can be a goldmine. Read more about all the American Express Platinum Card® benefits here.

But for most non-credit-card nerds, it's kind of exhausting -- and easy to lose track of where to use what, and when.

Why I made the switch to the Capital One Venture X Card

When I first opened the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), I honestly wasn't expecting to love it. But it's grown on me fast.

What I like most is that the rewards and benefits just… work. And the annual fee is way easier to justify, for even sporadic travelers.

1. The annual fee is super easy to offset

The annual fee for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is $395 (see rates and fees). But it can be offset with just two perks that anyone can use.

First, if you book travel through Capital One's portal, you automatically get a $300 credit each year. That credit would knock down your effective cost to $95.

On top of that, you get 10,000 anniversary miles every year, worth $100 toward travel.

So those two perks alone outweigh the annual fee -- and we haven't even talked about the limited-time offer or daily earning potential yet.