Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now
Most premium travel cards make you feel like you're working for them. Too many credits. Too many rules. Too much effort for value that should feel simple.
I've carried the American Express Platinum Card® for years. It's still great for lounges and luxury perks, but it's not the card I reach for first anymore. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is.
It's cheaper, easier to use, and delivers real-world value without making you jump through hoops.
Why this card replaced my Platinum Card®
The annual fee is $395 (see rates and fees), which already starts you on better footing. But the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card gives you a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel and 10,000 bonus miles every year (equal to $100 toward travel), starting on your first anniversary. That's $400 in value before you even talk about earning rates.
The math nets out cleanly. You start ahead every single year just by keeping the card open.
The perks you actually feel
Some premium perks sound great but never show up in daily life. This card's benefits do.
- Priority Pass™ and Capital One Lounge access that's easy to use (after enrollment)
- Strong earning on travel booked through Capital One Travel
- Simple, flexible miles you can redeem for almost anything
- Primary rental car coverage that saves you money at the counter (this is a network benefit)
It's straightforward. You don't need a spreadsheet to remember what works where.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
A welcome bonus that packs a punch
Right now the bonus is one of the strongest among premium cards. You earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's worth $1,000 in travel on top of the ongoing value the card already delivers.
For a card with an annual fee this low (see rates and fees), it's rare to see a bonus that big.
A better fit for the way most people travel
Not everyone wants a card layered with niche credits. Most travelers want a card that rewards them for real trips, family vacations, and the occasional weekend away.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card leans into simplicity. Strong base earning. Easy redemptions. Travel perks that work whether you're flying twice a year or twice a month.
If you want a premium travel card that feels generous without the overhead, this is the one.
You can read our full review and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card here.
Our Research Expert
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here