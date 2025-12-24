Forget the Amex Platinum: This Is My Favorite Travel Card Now

Most premium travel cards make you feel like you're working for them. Too many credits. Too many rules. Too much effort for value that should feel simple.

I've carried the American Express Platinum Card® for years. It's still great for lounges and luxury perks, but it's not the card I reach for first anymore. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is.

It's cheaper, easier to use, and delivers real-world value without making you jump through hoops.

Why this card replaced my Platinum Card®

The annual fee is $395 (see rates and fees), which already starts you on better footing. But the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card gives you a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel and 10,000 bonus miles every year (equal to $100 toward travel), starting on your first anniversary. That's $400 in value before you even talk about earning rates.

The math nets out cleanly. You start ahead every single year just by keeping the card open.

The perks you actually feel

Some premium perks sound great but never show up in daily life. This card's benefits do.

Priority Pass™ and Capital One Lounge access that's easy to use (after enrollment)

Strong earning on travel booked through Capital One Travel

Simple, flexible miles you can redeem for almost anything

Primary rental car coverage that saves you money at the counter (this is a network benefit)

It's straightforward. You don't need a spreadsheet to remember what works where.